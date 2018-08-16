LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish sheriff secured the support of the parish School Board for a half-cent sales tax he is asking voters to pass to fund a law enforcement officer at every school.
The board voted unanimously Thursday night on a resolution giving that support, citing the importance of school safety.
"Our children and our employees deserve nothing less than the best and that means safety as well," said Superintendent Rick Wentzel.
Sheriff Jason Ard attended the meeting along with 9 of the 10 school resource officers working in the 45 Livingston Parish schools. The officers introduced themselves to the board, and they received a standing ovation from the people in attendance.
"It makes me proud to know that we in Livingston Parish came up with a plan," the sheriff said. "We're giving our citizens an opportunity to make something happen."
Voters have their say on the proposal Nov. 6. Ard has said he expects the program to cost $5.5 million a year. He is projecting the tax would raise $8 million annually, and he would use the extra money for more deputies and equipment for the sheriff's department.
The school board also OK'd its budget for the 2018-19 school year with no discussion and no public comment Thursday.
The budget projects $201.3 million in revenues for the general fund with $204.6 million in expenditures, leading to an annual deficit of $3.3 million.
Wentzel said a reason for the deficit is that although the state provided the school system $4.2 million in disaster assistance last year, the state is not providing any this year. He said the school system's education funding from the state is relatively low because of the drop in enrollment immediately after the August 2016 flood and a corresponding spike in sales tax that affected the state's calculation.
"It's gonna be two years for us to get truly settled back to where we should be," Wentzel said about the state's Minimum Foundation Program funding.
Wentzel told the board members that enrollment as of Thursday reached 26,003 students, just 20 students down from right before the flood.
Human Resources Director Bruce Chaffin said the school system still employs slightly fewer teachers than before the flood, but the system has been gradually adding more.
In all, the district employs 3,500 people, of whom 1,800 are teachers, Chaffin said.