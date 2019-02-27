The Arts Council of Livingston Parish named Kristine Stone the Artist of the Year for 2018.
The council will host an exhibit during March showcasing Stone's photography in the lobby of the gallery. Also in March, it will exhibit children’s artwork from Tiffany Ellis’ third-grade class at Lewis Vincent Elementary. The class took part in a five-lesson art study that began in the fall. The project was sponsored by the arts council with an anonymous grant.
Stone has over a decade of experience in photography and specializes in food photography, a news release said. Her favorite thing is to capture food in motion. She also studies various culinary topics, so she knows not only how to photograph food but also how to prepare it.
The exhibits will run March 2 through 27. An opening reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9. Stone and some of the children will be present. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
The gallery is at 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. For information, contact (225) 664-1168 or visit artslivingston.org.