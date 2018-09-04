LIVINGSTON -- A contractor accused of defrauding dozens of people after the August 2016 flood was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday after entering a guilty plea that also lets him maintain his innocence.
Matthew Morris entered an Alford plea to one felony count of filing or maintaining false public records. He had been accused of defrauding 11 homeowners in Livingston Parish.
Twenty-first Judicial District Judge Jeff Johnson sentenced Morris to four years in prison. Morris' insurance policy is also required to pay more than $85,000 in restitution to nine victims, according to the plea agreement. The two remaining victims are involved in civil suits with Morris.
Morris was originally charged with 51 counts.