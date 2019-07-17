HAMMOND — On Nov. 1, North Oaks Shock Trauma Center, in partnership with the North Oaks Foundation and Southeastern Louisiana University’s School of Nursing, will host the third annual Prepared for the Unexpected Trauma Symposium.
“Our goal is to provide national caliber education for trauma providers in our region,” said Dr. Marquinn Duke, trauma program medical director for North Oaks Shock Trauma Center.
Several regional and local leaders with expertise in trauma care will headline the event.
The symposium will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom at Southeastern Louisiana University, 303 Union Ave., Hammond. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. The one-day conference is appropriate for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, pre-hospital personnel and nursing students who practice or study in the areas of surgery, trauma surgery and emergency medicine.
Continuing nursing education contact hours are pending approval. North Oaks Health System is an approved provider of continuing nursing education by the Louisiana State Nurses Association, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation.
Early bird registration is available online through Oct. 18, at www.northoaks.org/trauma2019. Early bird registration fees are $100 for physicians, nurses and health care professionals; $50 for prehospital providers; and $25 for nursing students. Registration will increase to $125 for all categories after Oct. 18. North Oaks Health System will cover the registration fee for its employees who attend the symposium.
The symposium will feature eight sessions:
- A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the OR, presented by Arkansas Children’s Hospital Chief of Trauma Todd Maxson
- Abdominal Trauma, presented by North Oaks Shock Trauma Center trauma surgeon Shahrzad Talebinejad
- Neuro Trauma, presented by North Oaks Shock Trauma Center Trauma nurse practitioner Lorris Bouzigard
- First Responders and Trauma, presented by 8th Ward Volunteer Fire Department Medical Officer Benjamin Baham
- Pediatric Trauma, presented by Children’s Hospital – New Orleans Pediatric Trauma surgeon David Yu
- Rural Trauma Training, presented by Rapides Regional Medical Center Trauma Medical Director Jeremy Timmer
- Difficult Airways, presented by North Oaks ENT & Allergy Clinic ENT/Facial Trauma surgeon D’Antoni Dennis
- Provider Burnout, presented by University Medical Center – New Orleans Trauma psychologist Erika Rajo
For information, call North Oaks Trauma Program Manager Tyler Brignac at (985) 230-2485 or visit www.northoaks.org/trauma2019.