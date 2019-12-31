HAMMOND — North Oaks Sports Medicine certified athletic trainers have joined North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center to select Sophie Domingue, TJ Finley, Tabby Lobell and Rhett Wolfe as 2019 Student-Athletes of the Fall Season in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes.
Female and male students were chosen from both parishes, representing the months of August-October.
Sophie Domingue, a senior with a 3.65 GPA, has played volleyball for four years at Hammond High Magnet School. This season, she is captain of the Lady Tors varsity team and has netted 60 service aces, 252 kills, 282 assists, 252 digs and 9 blocks.
Excelling as an outside hitter and setter, she earned First Team All-District honors this season and honorable mention All-District honors last season. She also belongs to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“Sophie is a hardworking student who manages to maintain excellent grades while playing both volleyball and tennis,” said Amber Babin, volleyball coach at Hammond High. “She inspires younger players to put in extra gym time through her example. In four years, she’s never missed a single volleyball practice, game or event. This is a huge accomplishment considering how much time these players put in.”
Ponchatoula High School quarterback TJ Finley, who has played football for the Green Wave for three years, is a leader on and off the field, according to Brett Vampran, assistant football coach at Ponchatoula High. In the Green Wave’s game against the Mandeville High Skippers this season, Finley completed five touchdowns for 479 yards.
“TJ encourages his teammates to always be on time for practice and strive to be the best citizens they can be,” Vampran said.
With a 3.75 GPA, Finley was set to graduate from high school in December and start classes at LSU in January.
Tabby Lobell, a senior at Springfield High School, has a 4.04 GPA and has played volleyball for eight years.
Her recent stats playing left side include 65 kills, 23 aces, 17 digs, 40 assists and 15 blocks.
During her high school volleyball career, she has earned First Team All-District honors twice and was named Co-District Most Valuable Offensive Player.
“Tabby is a leader on our campus,” said Sara Short, volleyball coach at Springfield High. “Her compassion for others, strong work ethic and involvement in numerous clubs and activities set an example for her peers and the standard for what it means at our school to be a student-athlete.”
Lobell is an active member of the school’s Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Leadership Council and STEM Club.
Rhett Wolfe, a junior at Albany High School, has played football for the Hornets for three years. As a wide receiver and defensive back this season, he has completed six receptions and one interception.
Last year, he earned All-District and All-Parish honors as a sophomore.
Albany High School Head Football coach Mike Janis said Wolfe, who is a 4.0 honor student, is highly regarded for his integrity and academic excellence.
Principals, coaches and athletic directors from high schools in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes nominate student-athletes. Candidates must have a 3.0 GPA or higher, excel in athletic competition, participate in school and community organizations and have earned the respect of coaches, teammates, officials, teachers and their peers.
In May, the North Oaks Sports Medicine team will choose a Student-Athlete of the Year from all season honorees.
Nomination forms are available online at northoaks.org/medical-services/sports-medicine/student-athlete-of-the-season or can be requested by calling North Oaks Sports Medicine at (985) 230-5248.