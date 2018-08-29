The deepest playoff run in the history of Live Oak football also was the most improbable.
The Eagles were staring up from a 2-5 hole following a five-game midseason losing streak, only to rally for three straight wins to finish the 2017 regular season and reach the playoffs for the third straight year. Then they advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals for the first time, upsetting Sulphur and East Ascension along the way.
A season later, there are lessons to be learned from Live Oak's ability to stay the course.
"When you are teaching these kids to handle the ups and downs of a football season and how it carries over into life, you definitely have to use last year's team as an example," coach Brett Beard said. "You can't help but reference it. No matter how bad it gets, we can work together and figure a way out of this."
Of course, Beard can only hope the Eagles reach their goals in 2018 with smoother sailing.
The goals are just as high — maybe higher — considering how close the team last year came from going a step beyond its historic quarterfinal march.
On the night their season ended, the Eagles led Acadiana by four in the fourth quarter and were on the cusp of punching through to the semifinals. A trick play by Acadiana on third-and-25 that resulted in the final 17-14 margin kept Live Oak from advancing.
"We felt like we had them on the ropes," Beard said.
A big key in saving Live Oak's season last year was the switch to a multiple I-formation attack predicated on the running ability of linebacker-turned-feature back Khalil Smith and a bruising offensive line that included five senior starters.
Smith and the linemen have all graduated, but Beard is sticking with that offensive approach as senior quarterback Sal Palermo returns for his second full season as the starter.
Junior Kee Hawkins will step in for Smith as the primary ball-carrier. How well the fresh faces up front come together could determine if the Eagles can pick up this year where last season left off.
Defensively, Jalen Lee up front and McNeese State commitment Eli Johnson on the back end lead a group of six returning starters.
"I don't want to say we feel like we we're an elite program by any means," said Beard, who has a 20-16 mark with three playoff wins in three seasons as coach. "But we feel like we have started tiptoeing into that top tier."
This year's senior class is the first to spend four years in Beard's program, and it has not experienced a season that did not end in a trip to the playoffs.
But if things ever look bleak, Beard shouldn't have to say much to keep his players motivated.
Last year's turnaround is fresh on everyone's mind.
"Those seniors (from last season) were big parts of it, but the seniors this year were big parts of that team as well," Beard said. "Hopefully, they remember what it felt like through the ups and downs and what we can really accomplish if everyone sticks together."
Live Oak
Coach: Brett Beard (48-45)
2017: 7-6
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB Sal Palermo (6-2, 195, Sr.), *RB Kee Hawkins (5-11, 230, Jr.), *OL Matt Kiger (6-2, 255, Sr.), OL Kevin Bowen (5-11, 270, Jr.), OL Lofflin Coley (6-0, 285, Sr.), OL Will Lemoine (6-2, 220, Jr.), OL Gage Thibodaux (6-3, 270, Sr.), *RB Hagen Long (6-0, 220, Jr.), WR Grant Richardson (6-2, 170, Sr.), WR Darian Ricard (6-1, 150, Jr.), HB Wesley Daigle (5-10, 195, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DL Jalen Lee (6-4, 290, Jr.), *SS Eli Johnson (6-0, 200, Sr.), DL Tyler Braun (6-2, 220, Jr.), *DL Peyton Johnson (6-1, 205, Sr.), OLB Bret McCoy (6-0, 200, Jr.), OLB Austin Bozeman (6-0, 195, Sr.), *ILB Blake Robinson (6-1, 225, Sr.), *ILB Gabe Kimble (5-11, 235, Jr.), *FS Cameron Dickerson 5-11, 180, Sr.), CB Tanner Martin (5-11, 185, Sr.), CB Taylor Martin (5-11, 185, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 Woodlawn-BR
Sept. 7 at Mandeville
Sept. 14 West Feliciana
Sept. 21 at Zachary*
Sept. 28 Denham Springs*
Oct. 5 Central*
Oct. 12 at Scotlandville*
Oct. 19 Belaire*
Oct. 26 at Walker*
Nov. 2 at Holy Cross
*--denotes district game