WALKER — The City Council, in a special meeting July 22, voted unanimously to amend the city’s annual budget to increase funds for the Parks and Recreation Capital Outlay Fund by $35,000 for renovations to the Ferrington Place which will serve as a center for people with special needs.
The city purchased the Ferrington Place, located on U.S. 190 east, also referred to as Florida Boulevard, from a local family earlier this year with the intention of using the approximately four-acre plot and structures on it for additional activities conducted by the Department of Parks and Recreation. Mayor Jimmy Watson said that after conferring with council members, city officials and members of the community, it was determined that the Ferrington Place could best the serve the city as a center for special needs citizens.
“When we finish renovations, the Ferrington Place will be a facility where special needs students and others can go to learn life skills and other important lessons. At this time, we do not have such a facility and those who need this kind of assistance have to go to Denham Springs. This gives us an excellent chance to meet a long-standing need in our community,” the mayor said.
The money for improvements to the Ferrington Place will come from an anticipated $33,000 appropriation from the state. At the council’s last meeting, state Rep. Shane Mack said his office had been allocated $100,000 from the state that must be used by municipalities in his district. He told the council the money would be split three ways between Walker, Livingston and Albany. Mack said the money could be spent in any way that the mayor and council deemed fit.
“We think that this is the best way we can put this money to work. We look forward to seeing the Ferrington Place facility put to a good use,” Watson said. Personnel within the Parks and Recreation Department will staff the facility when it is completed.
At the same meeting, the council approved the annual Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is required by the state. The plan outlines what the city plans to do to mitigate damages caused by natural disasters such as floods, hurricanes, thunderstorms, lightning and high winds. All municipalities in the state are required to file such a plan on an annual basis and Walker met its August deadline for filing this year’s plan at the special meeting.