The Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club partnered with Sisters Serving Sisters for a back-to-school giveaway July 30 that attracted hundreds to the Kiwanis Log Cabin in Ponchatoula.
Students were given new backpacks and then invited to fill the packs with a wide variety of items needed when the bell rings on the first day of school. Tangipahoa Parish public school start classes Aug. 11 for all seniors and juniors, Aug. 12 for sophomores and freshmen and all others returning Aug. 15.
Members of the sponsoring organizations were assisted by the Ponchatoula High School Key Club. In addition to the school supplies, all who visited the event were treated to popcorn, hot dogs, cookies and a drink.
Sisters Serving Sisters is a nonprofit organization that serves young women 16-25 years of age. The group offers support and stability in areas of life to young women as obstacles and challenges arise.
Students from throughout Tangipahoa Parish were invited to participate in the Back to School Giveaway.