Appointed to her new position weeks before the start of practice, Chastity Sims hit the ground running last year in her first season as the Live Oak High School volleyball coach.
The Eagles still had a nice season as they earned the No. 19 seed in the Division II playoffs and upset Karr in the opening round.
Sims now has had a full year to leave her fingerprints on the program as Live Oak enters 2018 with a mostly veteran squad poised to take the next step and set its sights on a run at the state tournament.
"They know what to expect from me and have a better feel for me this year," Sims said. "It feels more like my program now. I feel like we're a family."
As volleyball programs across the state open practice early next week, Live Oak will hit the floor with a team that finished second to Central in its summer league season.
Senior outside hitters Olivia Betz and Camryn Gerage are among five returning starters.
Betz and Gerage both earned all-district recognition last season, but Sims said the dynamic duo brings as much value to the team off the court as on it.
"I could give them my practice plan and they could run the whole practice for me without me being there," Sims said of Betz and Gerage, part of a four-player senior class. "I couldn't have better captains. They're awesome."
The Eagles should benefit from the stability Sims brings as the position of head coach at Live Oak had been something of a revolving door in previous seasons.
Following a preseason scrimmage against Springfield on Aug. 16 and an appearance in the Woodlawn jamboree six days later, Live Oak will officially open 2018 with a home match against Walker on Aug. 28. District starts with a visit by Scotlandville on Sept. 10.
"We definitely have some confidence," Sims said. "Our goal this year is to get past the second round and go to state."
Springfield is another Livingston Parish team that will be looking for a breakthrough this season.
The Bulldogs won 27 games en route to a district championship in 2017 but were ousted from the Division III playoffs in the second round. How they offset the graduation of Louisiana-Monroe signee Karlee Wilkerson will be key in determining Springfield's success.
Sceroler shines in return
In returning to Single-A Dayton following a rehabilitation assignment in rookie ball, Cincinnati Reds farmhand Mac Sceroler, of Denham Springs, had a day to remember Sunday as he pitched the Dragons to an 8-2 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts.
Sceroler allowed only two hits in six scoreless innings, retiring the first 13 batters in order. He struck out six and walked two.
Less than a month into his second pro season, Sceroler, a fifth-round pick by the Reds out of Southeastern Louisiana in the 2017 amateur draft, was assigned to Billings as he recovered from an oblique injury that landed him on the disabled list.
Sceroler went 2-2 with a 3.07 ERA in Billings before being recalled to Dayton on July 26.