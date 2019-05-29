Denham Springs High music students, from left, Madison Williams, Colby Eisenberg, Samuel Van Oss, Victoria Seeger and Timothy Marquess earned music scholarships to LSU. Others have accepted scholarships at various institutions.
From left, Denham Springs High's Callie O’Neal, Gavin Simoneaux and Courtney Pellegrin were among the students who made the LSU color guard.
Provided photo
