LIVINGSTON — Buddy Mincey Jr., of Denham Springs, was elected president of the Livingston Parish School Board on Jan. 10 by his fellow board members. David “Bo” Graham, of Walker, was elected board vice president.
Mincey is beginning his fourth term on the board, while Graham is beginning his second term in office.
The vote was the first official act of business taken by the newly sworn-in board, which includes four new members: Brad Sharp, of Livingston, District 1; Bradley Harris, of Denham Springs, District 4; Frank Parrino, of Springfield, District 8, and Devin Gregoire, of Albany, District 9. Returning members include Kellee Hennessy-Dickerson, of Watson, District 2; Jan Benton, of Denham Springs, District 3; Buddy Mincey Jr., of Denham Springs, District 5; Jeff Cox, of Walker, District 6; and David “Bo” Graham, of Walker, District 7; all of whom received no opposition for re-election to their seats.
Mincey has served as the board’s vice president for the past eight years. He replaces longtime board member Malcolm Sibley, who held the post as president for several years. Sibley did not seek re-election in the fall. His seat was filled by Sharp.
“I am deeply honored to have the trust and confidence of my fellow board members to serve as their president,” Mincey said, who was sworn in to his fourth term on the same night. “I have been privileged to grow up with parents and family members, who taught me to care about others and seek ways to make a positive difference. I have strived to continue that philosophy as a School Board member, and I will certainly do my best to continue this philosophy as board president.”
“I am proud to be a part of the positive growth and success of Livingston Parish Public Schools. Every person in this system is committed to our students receiving a quality education,” Mincey added. “I want to thank Superintendent Rick Wentzel for his leadership, and our many employees, parents and community leaders who work collectively to benefit our children.”
Mincey is the son of the late Buddy Mincey Sr., who served 16 years as a parish councilman. The elder Mincey served as the parish council’s vice chairman in 2006 and 2008, and then as the council chairman in 2000 and 2007.
Mincey is employed as a safety, health and environmental director for Volks Constructors. He is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University (1993) and Denham Springs High School (1987). Mincey also is a graduate of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Livingston program, and he serves on the Advisory Committee for SLU’s Department of Industrial Technology and OSH&E.
Mincey is married to Michelle Farmer Mincey, a teacher at Seventh Ward Elementary for the past 27 years. They have three daughters: Morgan, a graduate of SLU’s Nursing School; Madison, a SLU student majoring in education; and Megan, an LSU student studying animal science.