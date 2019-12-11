Santa Claus, riding high atop a colorful float Saturday at the end of the annual Walker Christmas parade, officially ushered in the holiday season.
Later, Santa and Mrs. Claus took up temporary residence in a little building at the city’s Sidney Hutchinson Park where they greeted a procession of youngsters who came with their Christmas wish lists. The children were rewarded with candy canes for their visits with Santa.
The parade featured a number of floats, many created by church congregations in the community, Walker High School’s large band that played holiday tunes, elected officials including Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, Walker Police Chief David Addison, Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson and numerous city employees.
Large crowds lined the sides of Walker’s major thoroughfares and following a Louisiana parade tradition, they clamored for throws from those aboard the floats.