The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced two pieces of fishing news June 1.
The first is the reminder that fishing licenses must be renewed by June 30. Also, the annual Free Fishing Weekend is Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.
People who buy a new license at the beginning of June get 13 months out of it, because it will not expire until June 30, 2021. Renewals also may be purchased now. Anyone 16 years old or older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters, except during the free weekend.
Free Fishing Weekend is an opportunity for residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license, according to a news release.
“Each year, we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to get outside and enjoy our beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise,” LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet said. “Whether your interest is saltwater or fresh, Louisiana offers some of the best and most diverse fishing opportunities in the world, and we welcome you to become part of the long-standing tradition of Louisiana fishing.”
While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect during Free Fishing Weekend.
A Recreational Offshore Landing Permit is needed during Free Fishing weekend when possessing tuna, snapper, grouper, amberjack, hind, cobia, wahoo, dolphin fish, billfish and swordfish. When registering for an ROLP at https://rolp.wlf.la.gov or through the ROLP app, anglers should choose the “Free Fishing Weekend” option when asked for their license type. Registering for an ROLP in this manner does not require a fishing license number, and the ROLP will be valid June 13-14.
Purchasing or renewing a license can be done online at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/Home. The license will be emailed, and the angler can save a digital copy on a mobile device, with no need to carry a printed copy. Licenses can be purchased at designated local vendors or at the LDWF office in Baton Rouge.
For assistance with an online purchase, contact the 24-hour help desk at (888) 362-LDWF (5393). For other licensing questions, call the license office at (225) 765-2887 or (225) 765-2898, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.