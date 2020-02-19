The Holy Ghost Sparklers recently competed at the National Dance Team Championship in Orlando, Florida. The team, made up of dancers from fifth to eight grade, placed second in the nation for its Game Day routine. From left, members include, front row, Aubrey Dufrene, Alexis Pecararo, Therese Adams and Raine Willis; middle row, Macy Pittman, Isabel Flores, Annie Fritz, Madeleine Smith and Chloe Cormier; and back row, Melissa Bordelon, sponsor, Madison Mattingly, Ellena Alston, Kailyn DeMarco, Charlee Raborn and Emily Owens, coach.