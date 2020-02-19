The Holy Ghost Sparklers recently competed at the National Dance Team Championship in Orlando. The team, made up of dancers from fifth to eighth grade, placed second in the nation for its Game Day routine.
Holy Ghost Catholic School Sparklers finished second in nation for Game Day routine
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
View comments