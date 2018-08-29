HAMMOND — James E. Cathey Jr. has announced he will retire as CEO emeritus of North Oaks Health System effective Aug. 1.
“It has been my honor and privilege to work with the board, physicians, leadership, staff and volunteers of this great institution to make a difference in the lives of this community’s citizens,” Cathey said.
During his tenure, North Oaks transformed from a small hospital, known as Seventh Ward General Hospital, to become the largest community-based health system on the north shore, a news release said.
“On behalf of our Board of Commissioners and our physicians, employees and volunteers, I thank Jimmy for his more than three decades of service to North Oaks and our community,” system President and CEO Michele Kidd Sutton said.
Other staff moves
Kanna Page, of LaPlace, has been promoted to vice president of clinics for North Oaks Health System. As such, Page will provide leadership for North Oaks Physician Group’s network of more than 30 primary, specialty and walk-in clinics offering nearly 100 providers.
Page joined the physician group team in 2015 as the regional director for primary care services. In this role, Page has put her health care administration skills to work providing direction for 14 clinics.
Trauma surgeon Shahrzad Talebinejad has joined the North Oaks Medical Center shock trauma team.
After graduating from the University of Maryland in College Park with a bachelor’s degree in biology, Talebinejad earned a medical degree from the Medical University of the Americas in Nevis. She then completed a general surgery residency at Ochsner Medical Center, followed by a trauma and critical care surgery fellowship through University Medical Center, both in New Orleans.
In college, Talebinejad volunteered in the emergency department of Shady Grove Hospital in Rockville, Maryland. She also worked as an emergency medical technician with the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department in Maryland.
Kimberly Marcel has joined Northshore Urological Associates as a nurse practitioner. Marcel has 12 years of surgical and critical care nursing experience working with patients of all ages. For the past year, she has worked as a family nurse practitioner in Covington, diagnosing and treating patients with acute and chronic health conditions.
Marcel earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from LSU before earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing from LSU School of Nursing in New Orleans. She then obtained a master’s degree in nursing as a family nurse practitioner from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
Internal medicine physician Ashley Ingolia has joined Northshore Internal Medicine Associates in Hammond. She will specialize in comprehensive health care for adults, including annual checkups, preventive screenings and management of health conditions like diabetes and hypertension.
A native of Ponchatoula, Ingolia completed the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore. While there, she received a 2016 Golden Heart program nomination, which recognizes staff members and providers who go above and beyond in caring for patients, visitors or co-workers at the hospital. She also was volunteer health educator and helped with research projects at Johns Hopkins.
Ingolia graduated with honors from Southeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor’s degree in organismal/integrative biology before earning her medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans.
Physiatrist Cynthia Willingham has joined North Oaks Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinic in Hammond.
Willingham focuses on restoring function and quality of life for those with physical impairments or disabilities. She specializes in treating people with spinal cord injuries and occupational injuries, and those with carpal tunnel and severe neuromuscular damage.
She earned her medical degree through the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. During her residency at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, she served as chief resident.
Sarah E. Mitchell, of Hammond, has been promoted to vice president of ancillary services for North Oaks Health System.
In her new role, Mitchell will provide leadership for the health system’s diagnostic, laboratory and rehabilitation services, as well as patient access and hospital admissions.
Mitchell graduated from Mississippi State University in Starkville, with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts. She went on to earn master’s degrees in mass communications from LSU and physical therapy from LSU’s School of Allied Health Professions in New Orleans.