THURSDAY
Pumpkin Decorating: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
SATURDAY
Haunted Library Escape Room: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library. This escape room is an adventure game in which four friends will be locked in a room and have to use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles, find clues and escape within 30 minutes.
MONDAY
Golden Age Movie Club: 9 a.m., South Branch Library.
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Everyday Paranormal of Louisiana: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Join the professional paranormal investigators of Everyday Paranormal of Louisiana as they share their stories and videos from the field.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Haunted Library Escape Room: 4 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Cornhusk Dolls: 6 p.m., South Branch Library. Come to the library to enjoy the age-old craft of making dolls from cornhusks and twine.
Decorate Your Own Pumpkin: 6 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Have fun socializing and decorating a mini pumpkin supplied by the library, or bring your own medium sized pumpkin to the library and use library supplies to create a festive fall decoration.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Watson Branch, Main Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
OCT. 24
Haunted Library Escape Room: 4 p.m., South Branch Library.
Pumpkin Decorating: 5 p.m., Main Branch Library. Enjoy family-friendly pumpkin decorating, no carving required. Bring your own pumpkin and use the library's craft supplies.
Gadgets & Gizmos: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.