THURSDAY

Pumpkin Decorating: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.

SATURDAY

Haunted Library Escape Room: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library. This escape room is an adventure game in which four friends will be locked in a room and have to use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles, find clues and escape within 30 minutes.

MONDAY

Golden Age Movie Club: 9 a.m., South Branch Library.

Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Everyday Paranormal of Louisiana: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Join the professional paranormal investigators of Everyday Paranormal of Louisiana as they share their stories and videos from the field.

TUESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Haunted Library Escape Room: 4 p.m., Main Branch Library.

Cornhusk Dolls: 6 p.m., South Branch Library. Come to the library to enjoy the age-old craft of making dolls from cornhusks and twine.

Decorate Your Own Pumpkin: 6 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Have fun socializing and decorating a mini pumpkin supplied by the library, or bring your own medium sized pumpkin to the library and use library supplies to create a festive fall decoration.

WEDNESDAY

Story Time: 10 a.m., Watson Branch, Main Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.

OCT. 24

Haunted Library Escape Room: 4 p.m., South Branch Library.

Pumpkin Decorating: 5 p.m., Main Branch Library. Enjoy family-friendly pumpkin decorating, no carving required. Bring your own pumpkin and use the library's craft supplies.

Gadgets & Gizmos: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.

View comments