On Dec. 10, Gov. John Bel Edwards, first lady Donna Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs honored the winners of the 2019 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities Awards and the 2019 Inclusive Art Contest in a ceremony at the Old State Capitol.
The GOLD Awards recognize extraordinary individuals and organizations that have contributed their time and talents to benefit the lives of persons with disabilities in Louisiana, according to a news release.
“Every year, the GOLD Awards honor Louisianans who dedicate their time and energy to making our state a more inclusive place to live,” said Gov. Edwards. “It’s important to recognize the hard work these honorees are doing every day to move Louisiana forward.”
The Inclusive Art Contest enables participants to increase awareness of the importance of inclusion in today’s society through artistic expression. This year’s contest theme was “Living, Learning, and Loving Together!”
The winners included Annie Frannie Corkern, of Amite, who won the Service Animal of the Year Award; and William Jackson, of Kentwood, Direct Support Professional of the Year Award.