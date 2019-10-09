HAMMOND — Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students have been chosen as members of the 2019 Homecoming queen and beau courts. The seven women and seven men will reign over homecoming festivities Oct. 7-12.
Chosen as members of the queen court are seniors Alanna Arceneaux, of Bogalusa; Jessica Litolff, of Livingston; Aesha Magee, of Mount Hermon; Jordyn McKey, of Prairieville; Kayla Monlyn, of New Orleans; and Cailin Sampey, of Hammond; and junior Katie Gunther, of Mandeville.
Members of the beau court are seniors Keenan Austin, of Springfield; Cameron Duhon, of Baton Rouge; Matthew Matherne, of Amite; Celestin White Jr., of New Orleans; and Darius Woodfork, of Baton Rouge; and juniors Peyton Licciardi, of Ponchatoula; and Johnathan Zeringue, of Des Allemands.
The 2019 queen and beau, the top junior or senior vote-getters in the recent online campus election, will be announced at halftime of the homecoming football game when the Lions take on Incarnate Word on Homecoming Day at 4 p.m. Saturday in Strawberry Stadium.
Arceneaux is a kinesiology major. She is a member of Phi Mu Fraternity, where she served as social chairman. She is a member of Ducks Unlimited and the Kinesiology and Health Studies Club. Arceneaux has been named to the President’s List and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Crescent Court.
Litolff, an accounting major, is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, where she serves as vice president of administration. She is a member of the Catholic Student Association; Phi Kappa Phi; the Student Government Association, where she serves as chief of staff; and the Collegiate Panhellenic Council. She is the recipient of the Green "S" Award and has been named to the President’s List each semester.
Magee majors in health systems management. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, where she served as chaplain; NAACP, where she served as secretary; and was a 2017 Orientation Leader. Magee has been named to the President’s List three consecutive semesters, was nominated for Woman of the Year and received the 2017 Spirit of Orientation Award.
McKey, a marketing major, is a member of Phi Mu Fraternity, where she served as pledge class president. She is also a member of Ducks Unlimited and has been named to the President’s List.
Monlyn is a communication sciences and disorders major. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority and Elite Women, where she served as vice president and president, and she was a 2018 Orientation Leader. She was also accepted into the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Sampey, a kinesiology major, is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and the 2018 National Champion Lionette Dance Team, where she received the Lion Heart Award and the Coach’s Award. She has been named to the National Society of Leadership and Success and is a two-time recipient of the Green "S" award.
Gunther is an elementary education major. She is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, where she serves as president, Gamma Beta Phi, National Society of Collegiate Scholars and National Society of Leadership and Success. She has been recognized with the Green "S" Award and has been named to the President’s List every semester.
Austin, an integrative biology major, is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Delta Omega Alpha Pre-Professional Society, Project PULL and SGA. He has been named to the President’s and Dean’s lists and serves as a tutor in the Center for Student Excellence, where he was named the 2018-19 Tutor of the Year.
Duhon is a marketing major. He is a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, where he serves as president; College of Business Ambassadors; and Southeastern Sales Association. He has been named to the President’s and Dean’s lists and is the recipient of the Tom Sharp Scholarship.
Matherne is an occupational safety health and environment major. He is a member of Delta Tau Delta and the American Society of Safety Professionals, and he was a 2019 Orientation Leader. He was named the 2018 Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority Man of the Year, has been named to the President’s List and is the recipient of the Spirit of Orientation Award.
White is a kinesiology major. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Gamma Beta Phi, Made Men, Black Student Union and Project PULL. He has been named to the President’s and Dean’s lists.
Woodfork, a criminal justice major, is a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, where he serves as president. He is also a member of the Black Student Union, is an SGA associate chief justice and has been named to the Dean’s List.
Licciardi is an accounting major. He is a member of Kappa Sigma, where he served on the executive committee. He is also a member of Ducks Unlimited, is the Beau for Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and has been named to the President’s and Dean’s lists.
Zeringue is a nursing major. He is a member of Alpha Psi Omega and the Campus Activities Board Executive Board. He served as a 2019 Orientation Leader, was the 2019 Homecoming Committee Chairman and has been named to the President’s List.