Spring means farmers markets in full swing
News from two Livingston Parish farmers markets came in this week.
The Walker Farmers Market will be held every fourth Saturday at Sidney Hutchinson Park. Booths will be in front of the fishing pond on Corbin Road. Join the market from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 27. Contact farmers market coordinator Shavon Olivier at (225) 287-1555 or city outreach coordinator Sandi McGraw at (225) 523-7003 for vendor information.
The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the city of Denham Springs parking lot, 116 N. Range Ave., from 8 a.m. to noon starting April 3 and every Saturday thereafter.
City Court amnesty available
Denham Springs City Court Judge Jerry Denton and Marshal Joe Shumate instituted a Amnesty 2021 program through April 30. People with outstanding warrants are encouraged to visit Denham Springs City Court or call (225) 665-8568. Visit www.dsclerkofcourt.org and click the link to check for outstanding warrants.
Library happenings
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the April 2 for Good Friday and April 4 for Easter and will reopen for regular business hours the day after the closure.
In addition to the regular story times, crafts and STEAM projects, the library is holding:
Money Smart Kids for ages 5-8 at 10 a.m., April 1, 8, 15
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Money Smart for Elementary School Students helps students ages 5-8 identify ways to save money. It introduces savings options students can use to save toward their goals. Visit a library branch to pick up a workbook and follow along with each lesson in this series. Free piggy banks are available while supplies last. Join on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
Money Smart Teens for ages 12-18 is at 10 a.m. April 22 and 29
Free workbooks are available at all Livingston Parish Library branches while supplies last. Participants can bring the completed workbooks to the branch of their choice at the end of the program series and pick up an official High School Financial Planning Program certificate. Join on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
Trivia nights are live on Zoom at 7 p.m. April 9 features Disney questions and April 23 is about books.
ScienceTellers: Escape from Earth for ages 0-11 is at 10 a.m. April 16
This interactive experience combines science and adventure to discover what fell from the sky during a midnight meteor shower.
Free practice ACT test for ages 12-18 at 9 a.m. April 17
This online test proctors for the students, gives them the correct timing warnings and their score report at the end.
Call the library at (225) 686-4100 or visit www.mylpl.info for details on any of the programs.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate are being changed. Starting this week, please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Don’t forget
- The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 11th class of inductees through March 31. Hall of Fame nomination guidelines for the Class of 2021 are available to the public on the DSHS website at www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office.
- The Walker FFA Spring Plant Sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27 at Walker High School. Students have been raising flowers, vegetable and herbs that are for sale at the event. Students also will be selling jams, goat soap, wood shop and welding projects.
- The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting the Livingston Parish Student Art Exhibit and featuring the 2020 Artist of the Year Cherie Ducote-Breaux and new members through April 24 at the Arts Council gallery, 133 Hummell, Denham Springs.
Tax help available through VITA
The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker is offering free tax preparation services by the Internal Revenue Service through the Free Tax Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Appointments continue until April 8.
Make an appointment by calling (225) 923-2114 and pressing 33 or at cauwfreetaxes.as.me/schedule.php.
Another option is to drop off tax documents with a copy of the applicant’s and their spouse’s picture identifications, last year’s tax return and proof of Social Security number for the applicant, spouse and dependents.