As Tangipahoa Economic Development continues to attract new businesses and help existing businesses grow and expand, Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller and the Tangipahoa Parish Council proclaimed May 9–13 as Economic Development Week, a press release said.
“Economic development continues to be an important component for growth in Tangipahoa Parish,” said Miller. “Our Economic Development Director Ginger Cangelosi and her staff deserve our credit and thanks for the tremendous job they do in attracting new businesses and helping existing businesses to expand in Tangipahoa Parish.”
Miller presented the Economic Development Week Proclamation to the Parish Council at its meeting May 9.
Created in 2016 by the International Economic Development Council, Economic Development Week is a chance to recognize contributions made by professional economic developers and their efforts to create more economically vibrant and livable communities.
“Tangipahoa Economic Development works year-round to attract investment and create jobs for our citizens while supporting and retaining our existing business,” said Ginger Cangelosi. “The future looks very bright as we continue our mission to improve the quality of life for all Tangipahoa citizens and businesses.”