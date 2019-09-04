Amite High reunion.jpeg

On Saturday, Aug. 3, the Amite High School Class of 1969, held its 50-year class reunion at Claire's on Mulberry in Amite. Attendees include, from left, front row, Bea Nicolosi Bridges, Barbara Dunn Hornyak, Stephanie Campo, Robert Ricks, John Gaeta, Shirley Williams Humphrey, Mary Frazier LeTard and Amber Pecora Dees; second row, Vivian Marie Dreher Hauser, Rita James Holdon, Thomas Hudspeth, Rose Genusa Jones, Glenn Randall and Patricia Fortinberry Braase; third row, Roxanne Pulliam Sumrall, Elizabeth Davis Junker, Nick Savarino, and Leroy Wilkinson Jr.; fourth row, Russell Ellzey, Linda Stevens Cutrer, Paula Catalanotto Woods, Patricia Santora Gullick, Deborah Mitchell O’Shee and Gordon Crowe; and fifth row, Mike Sterba, James Lewis, Angelo Giardina, Randy Foulks, Thomas Branch, Parker C. 'Chuck' Gabriel, Jr., Camile Currier, Sherman Phares, Neil Currier, Maurice Roberts and Claude Wilkinson. Not pictured are Elizabeth Stewart Brantley, Antoinette Liuzza, Barbara J. Walker and Charles ‘Boo’ Christmas.

 Provided photo

On Aug. 3, the Amite High School class of 1969, held its 50-year class reunion at Claire's on Mulberry in Amite.

A lighted welcome poster in school colors of purple and gold with a faded mascot painting for background greeted attendees.

A memorabilia table and table centerpieces held classmates' graduation pictures; an oversized heart-shaped wreath covered with flowers as a remembrance of departed classmates; a cake with a 1969 class and mascot picture. Flanking the cake were candlestick arrangements of fresh purple and gold flowers and greenery.

