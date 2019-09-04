On Aug. 3, the Amite High School class of 1969, held its 50-year class reunion at Claire's on Mulberry in Amite.
A lighted welcome poster in school colors of purple and gold with a faded mascot painting for background greeted attendees.
A memorabilia table and table centerpieces held classmates' graduation pictures; an oversized heart-shaped wreath covered with flowers as a remembrance of departed classmates; a cake with a 1969 class and mascot picture. Flanking the cake were candlestick arrangements of fresh purple and gold flowers and greenery.