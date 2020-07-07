Louisiana Tech recently announced its spring 2020 graduates. The school is planning a special commencement ceremony Aug. 15 for the spring graduates.
Livingston Parish
Albany
Jacob Cole Spring, Bachelor of Science, Secondary Education and Teaching
Denham Springs
Michael Dalton Hall, Bachelor of Science
Britney Alyse Kelley, Bachelor of Science, Early and Elementary Education
Brooke Ashton Morris, Master of Science
Leland T. Smith, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Kacie Lynne Stringer, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Sarah E. Warren, Associate of Science, Nursing
French Settlement
Philip R. Matherne, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Holden
Emily Paige Bourgoyne, Bachelor of Science
Springfield
Travis Scott Shaw, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Tangipahoa Parish
Hammond
James A. Danley Jr., Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Joshua Ethan Richardson, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Cameron R. Surratt, Bachelor of Science Haughton
Hunter J. Allen, Bachelor of Science
Colton H. Dake, Bachelor of Arts
Joy Densmore, Master of Science
Hunter Steven Golden, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology
Cameron Drew Hadley, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology
Collin A. Hales, Bachelor of Arts
Quintin L. Knuckles, Bachelor of Science
Makaylin J. Lewis, Associate of Science, Nursing
Meagan Christine Nesbit, Bachelor of Science
Sarah Christie Ryan, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education and Special Education
Luke J. Seaton, Bachelor of Science
Jacob Alexander Tadlock, Bachelor of Science
Ponchatoula
Jebadiah Ray Kraft, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology
Emily Renee Peco, Bachelor of Science
Darrius Edward Smith, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
East Feliciana Parish
Clinton
Michael Thomas Kraemer, Bachelor of Science
Jackson
Aldin Grace Brady, Bachelor of Science
West Feliciana Parish
St. Francisville
Shaleen Hunt, Bachelor of Science
Kaleb James Rhody, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science
Brandon M. Stewart, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Ascension Parish
Geismar
Jordan T. Head, Master of Architecture
Gonzales
Alisha J. Brown, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Engineering
Ryan M. Cordes, Bachelor of Science
Rhett Anthony Firmin, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Prairieville
Andre Cary Aguillard, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
Brittany Erin Alford, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design
Micaela Nicole Clouse, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering
Danny Royal Hampton, Bachelor of Science
William H. Johnson, Master of Architecture
Nicholas Bradley Jones, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science
Brittany Renee Landry, Bachelor of Arts
Patrick J. Landry, Bachelor of Science
Hannah Paige Lilly, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Joseph E. Orgeron, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology
Mitchell Dominic Porche, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Joshua Christopher Toepfer, Bachelor of Science
Tristan Dee Williams, Bachelor of Science
St. Amant
Clayton Paul Kerek, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Jacob Henry Smith, Bachelor of Science
Zachary area
Zachary
Andrew R. Albritton, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio
Kristen Elizabeth Bastin, Bachelor of Arts
Matthew Michael Flanders, Master of Arts
Kaylan Brianna Hebert, Bachelor of Science
Ryan Scott Schaefer, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Baker
Jakob Zachary Mier, Bachelor of Science, Architectural Studies
Greenwell Springs
Alexander C. Chollette, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering Technology
Jonathan Gerard Frank, Bachelor of Science
Holly Grace Hodges, Bachelor of Arts
Pride
Colin M. Craig, Bachelor of Science