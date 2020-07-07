Louisiana Tech recently announced its spring 2020 graduates. The school is planning a special commencement ceremony Aug. 15 for the spring graduates.

Livingston Parish

Albany

Jacob Cole Spring, Bachelor of Science, Secondary Education and Teaching

Denham Springs

Michael Dalton Hall, Bachelor of Science

Britney Alyse Kelley, Bachelor of Science, Early and Elementary Education

Brooke Ashton Morris, Master of Science

Leland T. Smith, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Kacie Lynne Stringer, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Sarah E. Warren, Associate of Science, Nursing

French Settlement

Philip R. Matherne, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Holden

Emily Paige Bourgoyne, Bachelor of Science

Springfield

Travis Scott Shaw, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Tangipahoa Parish

Hammond

James A. Danley Jr., Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Joshua Ethan Richardson, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Cameron R. Surratt, Bachelor of Science Haughton

Hunter J. Allen, Bachelor of Science

Colton H. Dake, Bachelor of Arts

Joy Densmore, Master of Science

Hunter Steven Golden, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology

Cameron Drew Hadley, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology

Collin A. Hales, Bachelor of Arts

Quintin L. Knuckles, Bachelor of Science

Makaylin J. Lewis, Associate of Science, Nursing

Meagan Christine Nesbit, Bachelor of Science

Sarah Christie Ryan, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education and Special Education

Luke J. Seaton, Bachelor of Science

Jacob Alexander Tadlock, Bachelor of Science

Ponchatoula

Jebadiah Ray Kraft, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology

Emily Renee Peco, Bachelor of Science

Darrius Edward Smith, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

East Feliciana Parish

Clinton

Michael Thomas Kraemer, Bachelor of Science

Jackson

Aldin Grace Brady, Bachelor of Science

West Feliciana Parish

St. Francisville

Shaleen Hunt, Bachelor of Science

Kaleb James Rhody, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science

Brandon M. Stewart, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Ascension Parish

Geismar

Jordan T. Head, Master of Architecture

Gonzales

Alisha J. Brown, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Engineering

Ryan M. Cordes, Bachelor of Science

Rhett Anthony Firmin, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Prairieville

Andre Cary Aguillard, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering

Brittany Erin Alford, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design

Micaela Nicole Clouse, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering

Danny Royal Hampton, Bachelor of Science

William H. Johnson, Master of Architecture

Nicholas Bradley Jones, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science

Brittany Renee Landry, Bachelor of Arts

Patrick J. Landry, Bachelor of Science

Hannah Paige Lilly, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Joseph E. Orgeron, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology

Mitchell Dominic Porche, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Joshua Christopher Toepfer, Bachelor of Science

Tristan Dee Williams, Bachelor of Science

St. Amant

Clayton Paul Kerek, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Jacob Henry Smith, Bachelor of Science

Zachary area 

Zachary

Andrew R. Albritton, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio

Kristen Elizabeth Bastin, Bachelor of Arts

Matthew Michael Flanders, Master of Arts

Kaylan Brianna Hebert, Bachelor of Science

Ryan Scott Schaefer, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Baker

Jakob Zachary Mier, Bachelor of Science, Architectural Studies

Greenwell Springs

Alexander C. Chollette, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering Technology

Jonathan Gerard Frank, Bachelor of Science

Holly Grace Hodges, Bachelor of Arts

Pride

Colin M. Craig, Bachelor of Science

