WALKER — Construction of the city’s new City Hall is well underway and Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge said the structure, at 13600 Aydell Lane just off of Walker Road South, is approximately 35%-40% complete and projections are that the facility will be completed in March 2021.
In an interview following the Aug. 10 city council meeting, Etheridge said construction of the three-story structure has “progressed at a pace anticipated by the city, and we are pleased with the way that construction of the building is progressing. The contractors anticipate completing our new City Hall on schedule, and we are already planning on how to utilize this new building that will be a positive addition to our city.”
Stuart and Co. General Contractors won the bid to erect the $5.674 million building that, once completed, will be the administrative center of the city. The new City Hall is being financed through a long-term loan secured by the city earlier this year. Plans at this time are to utilize the lower two stories for city administrative offices.
When final plans for the building were approved earlier this year Mayor Jimmy Watson said that the third floor could be used for various purposes and that it would be available for additional office space if needed in the future.
The new building will replace the old City Hall on Florida Boulevard that has served the city for more than 40 years. Tentative plans call for that facility to renovated for use by the Walker Police Department.
During the brief City Council meeting, Etheridge announced that Industrial Enterprises Inc. had been awarded the contract to make extensive improvements to the bridges on Brown and Elm Streets. Both bridges were damaged in the 2016 flood. Industrial Enterprises submitted the low bid of $385,251 for the bridge improvements. Watson said that he and Etheridge were “looking forward to meeting with the contractors for a pre-construction meeting to discuss plans for completion of the project.”
Forte & Tablada, the city’s engineering consulting firm, will oversee the project.
At the same meeting, the council unanimously approved hiring Raven Stafford as a part-time member of the Police Department. Stafford has been a reserve officer for the past year. She also works for the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The council also approved the appointment of Carl Singleton as a reserve candidate.