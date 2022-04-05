Livingston Parish’s outstanding educators, administrators, school support workers and students gathered in the Walker High School gymnasium March 8 for an evening of recognition and celebration.
Those recognized by the district administration included the top students from each school, and the district’s top winners in the categories of principal, teacher, administrative support worker, classified employee, child nutrition employee, and custodian. The district also recognized those schools that received academic recognition from the Louisiana Department of Education. All winners were announced by their school.
“Celebrating our best in Livingston Parish is always a remarkable time,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “The level of excellence exhibited across our parish, at every grade level and in every position throughout our system, is testament to the strength and success of our school system.”
The following recognitions were given:
Albany High School
- Equity Honoree
- Student of the year: Addy Howell
- Teacher of the year: Brentney Carroll
Albany Lower Elementary
- Top Gains Honoree
- Teacher of the year: Sarah Foster
Albany Middle School
- Top Gains Honoree
- Equity Honoree
- Student of the year: Levi Simpson
- Student of the year: Katherine Thompson
- Teacher of the year: Harley Dekeyzer
Albany Upper Elementary
- Top Gains Honoree
- Teacher of the year: Crystal Catlin
Denham Springs Elementary
- Excellence Honor Roll
- Top Gains Honoree
- Equity Honoree
- Student of the year: Connor St. Amant
- Teacher of the year: Robin Buford
Denham Springs Freshman High School
- LPPS Child Nutrition Employee of the year: Chancy Vaughn
- Teacher of the year: Rebecca Ferrara
Denham Springs High School
- Top Gains Honoree
- Equity Honoree
- Student of the year: Sydney Junot
- LPPS Transportation Employee of the year: Kathy Griffin
- Teacher of the year: Katie Guidry
Denham Springs Junior High School
- Top Gains Honoree
- Student of the year: Emma Young
- Teacher of the year: Stefanie Lorena
Doyle Elementary School
- Top Gains Honoree
- Student of the year: Charlie Jo Walters
- Teacher of the year: Brandi Anthony
Doyle High School
- Student of the year: Brooklyn Kersey
- Student of the year: Madelyn White
- Teacher of the year: Brandi Zachary
Eastside Elementary
- Excellence Honor Roll
- Top Gains Honoree
- Equity Honoree
- Student of the year: Liam McNeal
- Teacher of the year: Tiffani Melancon
French Settlement Elementary
- Excellence Honor Roll
- Top Gains Honoree
- Student of the year: Kynlee Buras
- Teacher of the year: Bonnie Gregoire
French Settlement High School
- Equity Honoree
- Highest Strength of Diploma with a score of 135.9
- Student of the year: Ella Martin
- Student of the year: Randi Delaneuville
- Teacher of the year: Melissa Elsey
Freshwater Elementary
- Excellence Honor Roll
- Top Gains Honoree
- Equity Honoree
- Highest Progress Index for K-8 of 124.6
- Student of the year: Zachary Ivy
- Teacher of the year: Crystal Jones
Frost Elementary
- Top Gains Honoree
- Highest DCAI of 147.2
- Student of the year: Reice Berthelot
- Student of the year: Leanne Meyers
- Teacher of the year: Abigail Magavio
Gray’s Creek Elementary
- Student of the year: Adalyn Salassi
- Teacher of the year: Brett Gautreau
Holden School
- Top Gains Honoree
- Equity Honoree
- Highest Assessment Index High School of 83
- Highest Progress Index High School of 110.2
- Highest ACT Index of 104. 7
- Student of the year: Evan Lambert
- Student of the year: Parker Posey
- Student of the year: Joel Penalber
- LPPS Custodian of the year and LPPS Classified Employee of the year: Theresa Barton
- Teacher of the year: Dana Ray
- Teacher of the Year: Kerrie Sbisa
Juban Parc Elementary
- • Highest Assessment Index for K-8 of 86.6
- • Student of the year: Hanna Ewing
- • Teacher of the year: Pamela Clavin
Juban Parc Junior High School
- Top Gains Honoree
- Student of the year: Andi Smith
- Teacher of the year: Leesa Richard
Levi Milton Elementary
- Top Gains Honoree
- Student of the year: Camille Artieta
- LPPS Elementary Teacher of the year: Dana Thames
Lewis Vincent Elementary
- Excellence Honor Roll
- Top Gains Honoree
- Student of the year: Noah Guidry
- Teacher of the year: Karleigh Severio
Live Oak Elementary
- Excellence Honor Roll
- Top Gains Honoree
- Teacher of the year: Jennifer McGehee
Live Oak High School
- Top Gains Honoree
- Equity Honoree
- Highest Cohort Graduation Rate of 143
- LPPS High School Student of the year: Cody Flurry
- LPPS High School Teacher of the year: Gary Mitchell
- LPPS High School Principal of the year: Beth Jones
Live Oak Middle School
- Student of the year: Tripp Leaphart
Live Oak Junior High School
- Top Gains Honoree
- Student of the year: Cole Reynerson
- LPPS Middle School Teacher of the year: Christina Landon
Maurepas School
- Top Gains Honoree
- Student of the year: Sophie Rodriquez
- Student of the year: John Rodriguez
- Student of the year: Gage Loupe-Berthelot
- LPPS Paraprofessional of the year: Kellye Babin
- Teacher of the year: Gabby Felps
North Corbin Elementary
- Student of the year: Christopher Godso
- Teacher of the year: Jan Schiro
North Corbin Junior High School
• Top Gains Honoree
- LPPS Middle School Student of the year: Collin Sprouse
- LPPS Middle School Principal of the year: Carolyn Wilkinson
- Teacher of the year: Ashley Posey
North Live Oak Elementary
- Excellence Honor Roll
- Top Gains Honoree
- Teacher of the year: Seth Ott
Northside Elementary
- Excellence Honor Roll
- Top Gains Honoree
- Student of the year: Claire Lejeune
- Teacher of the year: Julia Colvin
- LPPS Elementary Principal of the year: Ginger Bishop
Seventh Ward Elementary
- Excellence Honor Roll
- Top Gains Honoree
- Equity Honoree
- Student of the year: Noah Roblin
- Teacher of the year: Courtney Mury
South Fork Elementary School
- Top Gains Honoree
- LPPS Elementary Student of the year: Leah Vaughn
- Teacher of the year: Deven Courville
South Live Oak Elementary
- Top Gains Honoree
- Teacher of the year: Terrie McClure
South Walker Elementary
- Top Gains Honoree
- Student of the year: Leah Bush
- Teacher of the year: Dianne Allen
Southside Elementary
- Student of the year: Ka den Shaiedaee
- Teacher of the year: Jessica Rouse
Southside Junior High School
- Student of the year: Parker Mitchell
- LPPS Administrative Support Staff of the year: Julie Hendrix
- Teacher of the year: Terry Hoover
Springfield Elementary
- Teacher of the year: Samantha Kugler
Springfield High School
- Top Gains Honoree
- Equity Honoree
- Student of the year: Matthew Larpenter
- Teacher of the year: Ashley Ledet
Springfield Middle School
- Top Gains Honoree
- Student of the Year: Payton Owens
- Student of the Year: Kaliyah Fynaut
- Teacher of the year: Michelle Falgout
Walker Elementary
- Top Gains Honoree
- Student of the year: Evelynn Norsworthy
- Teacher of the year: Lisa Arledge
Walker High School
- Equity Honoree
- Student of the year: Matthew Rotolo
- Teacher of the year: Rachel Gallman
Walker Junior High School
- Top Gains Honoree
- Student of the year: Baileigh McKenzie
- Teacher of the year: Kristi Smith
Westside Junior High School
- Top Gains Honoree
- Student of the year: Noah Hirst
- Teacher of the year: Brandy Matherne-Mangus