THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait, fruit cocktail
Lunch: Shrimp poppers, macaroni and cheese, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Tangi waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, cornbread
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice, chilled peaches
Lunch: Hot dog with chili and cheese, french fries, baked beans
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit juice, chilled fruit cocktail
Lunch: Sloppy Joe on bun, tasty tots, baby carrots with ranch dressing, chilled fruit cocktail
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Dutch waffle or fruit and yogurt parfait, diced strawberries
Lunch: Pork chop or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, black-eyed peas, roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, biscuits/jelly, fruit juice, pineapple chunks
Lunch: Chicken fajita soup, homemade grilled cheese, steamed broccoli, whole wheat crackers, pineapple chunks
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait, chilled pears
Lunch: Chicken stew, brown rice, green beans, cornbread
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Grits and toast with jelly, sausage, fruit juice, fresh apple slices
Lunch: Nachos-taco meat, nacho cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, fun dip apples
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast and grits or cereal choice, fruit cocktail
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, garden salad, ranch dressing
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Maple pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled peaches
Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked beans, glazed carrots, chilled peaches, roll
OCT. 25
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Zesty breakfast taco or fruit and yogurt parfait, fruit cocktail
Lunch: Red beans and rice with sausage, mustard greens, sweet potatoes, chocolate chip cookie
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedge
Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, oranges wedges