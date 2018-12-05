Students at Woodland Park Magnet School in Hammond recently resolved to do their part to end gun violence by pledging to handle guns responsibly.
The Wildcats pledged: "I will never bring a gun to school; I will never use a gun to settle a personal problem or dispute; I will use my influence with friends to keep them from using guns to resolve conflicts. My individual choices and actions, when multiplied by those of young people throughout the country, will make a difference; and together, by honoring this pledge, we can reverse the violence and grow up in safety."