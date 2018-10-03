During September, members of the Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community visited two Hammond elementary schools to present Webster Dictionaries to all third-grade students in both schools.
The dictionaries were donated by Richard Neyland in memory of his late wife, Catherine, who was a longtime member of the club. Margaret Dettwiller, club chairwoman for family life and literacy, has spearheaded the project for the past five years.
Club members Sue Nelson and Pam Villagran gave out 49 dictionaries to third-grade students and teachers at Holy Ghost Elementary School, while club members Dettwiller, Donna Bouterie, Jean Johnson, Jean Hebert, Carol Carter and Judy Rhodes, who was accompanied by her husband, Lee Rhodes, gave out 171 dictionaries to third-grade students and teachers at Hammond Eastside Elementary Magnet School.
WVFC is an all-volunteer arm of the LSU Agriculture Extension Services. There are two groups parishwide: Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Sunshine Ladies Volunteers for Family and Community. For information about the Tangipahoa groups, contact Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community Vice President Bouterie at (985) 662-0187.