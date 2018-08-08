When students returned to Walker High School on Wednesday, they entered a freshly constructed campus that included a newly completed classroom building, library, cafeteria, band room, vo-tech education building and administrative offices.
Some students got a preview of the school during orientation sessions held last week.
Principal Jason St. Pierre said the new facilities include flexible seating arrangements for classrooms and labs to enhance learning, organized groupings of classes to minimize travel time between classes, more bathrooms and greater capacity in the cafeteria and common areas.
“This new school is truly something the entire community can be proud of. It is safe, spacious, well-designed and well-equipped with the latest technology and the necessary fiber optic bandwidth for our students’ computers and wireless needs,” St. Pierre said.
Voters in the Walker School District approved a 20-year $25 million property tax proposal in May 2014 to fund the improvements. The design of the new campus was approved and a construction company was hired by 2015, and school leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on the site during the summer of 2016; however, progress was greatly delayed by the August 2016 flood.
“It’s taken us a little longer than we had hoped to get this school open, but the fact that we are able to hold class here on the first day of this school year is definitely something worth celebrating,” Superintendent Rick Wentzel said.
Wentzel said the new 2,000-seat capacity gymnasium with live broadcast capability and part of the landscaping and grounds remain under construction. He said much of the work on those projects can continue while students are on site.