Tangipahoa Parish School Board member Robin Abrams visited Carlie Vaccaro's kindergarten class at Independence Leadership Academy to read a special book.
The school said the students were excited to have a special guest visit their room.
Tangipahoa Parish School Board member Robin Abrams visited Carlie Vaccaro's kindergarten class at Independence Leadership Academy to read a special book.
The school said the students were excited to have a special guest visit their room.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission