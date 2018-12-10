The future of two public parks and accompanying sports programs in the eastern part of Livingston Parish is in limbo after voters by wide margins on Saturday rejected taxes to fund them.

Officials said Monday the ballpark in Livingston will from here on be solely operated by the town, where fees could be raised and services cut back.

The ballpark in Colyell will fall back to the parish government once the bank account runs dry in the next several months. The parish is planning to sell or lease the facility.

Neither park is likely to see capital improvements in the near future, officials said.

Voters in the parish's Recreation District No. 5-South and Recreation District No. 7 turned down the 10-year property tax proposals by nearly 2-to-1 margins, complete but unofficial results show. Turnout was estimated at 18 to 20 percent, with about 700 people voting in each district.

Property owners with houses worth $150,000 and claiming a homestead exemption would have paid $75 each year if they lived in District No. 5-South and $112.50 each year if they were in District No. 7.

The recreation districts were created this year when the parish council split Livingston Parish Recreation District No. 5, dividing its assets and tax revenue proportionally. Tax supporters believed splitting the districts might have made it easier to win voter support.

Their failure is the latest in a string of flunking tax proposals in Livingston Parish, especially on the eastern end, which is considerably more rural and with fewer services than the Denham Springs and Walker areas.

“When people say it's two different worlds, they’re not lying," said Jeff Ard, who represents the Livingston area on the Parish Council.

In 2017, voters on the eastern end of Livingston Parish said "no" to taxes that would have funded new schools in Albany and Springfield, as well as drainage districts similar to what is had on the parish's western end. This is the third time in the past two years that officials failed to pass a recreation tax in the Livingston area.

"I understand what the people are saying. We need relief from somewhere. But they need to understand if we don't have these taxes, we can't do the things we have always done," Ard said.

Livingston Mayor David McCreary said the town of Livingston will soon take full responsibility for the ballpark that formerly received funding from Recreation District No. 7. He said the town owns the ballpark and funds it to the tune of about $200,00 each year.

But without the support of the recreation district for capital improvements, the park will have to be maintenance-only. He said the town will also likely up fees for families living outside the town who want to participate in the ball leagues. The park may also have to scale back on after-dark practices to save money on lights.

“We're just going to have to be very, very aware of how we are spending the money we budgeted for it," McCreary.

In Colyell, the situation is more acute.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said the parish government will absorb the park whenever the recreation district runs out of money. Ricks said he would like to sell or lease the property to a firm that could continue offering ball sports in the area.

The parish owns the Colyell ballpark, although Recreation District No. 5-South was funding and operating it. The ballpark did not operate its own recreation league, but it rented the park to tournament teams and offered a playground, pavilion and walking path to residents.

"There's a lot of good things that take place at that ball field, so I don't want the community to lose that,” Ricks said.

Should that not work out, Ricks said he would consider finding a way for the parish to maintain the park.

Officials were still scratching their heads Monday as to what caused both tax failures on Saturday. Some pointed to a general anti-tax sentiment that has people voting "no" on almost any new tax, especially property taxes.

"The main complaint I heard was they wanted everybody to pay. And with a millage, not everybody is going to pay, because you get some homestead exemption," said Jeff Averett, who represents the Colyell area on the Parish Council.

He said others were concerned about the district lacking its own recreation ball league.

But Ronnie Lambert, who serves on the District 5-South board, said there was also a good measure of local, family politics involved.

"This one's mad at this one, and this one has a little political power," Lambert said. "It's apparent they got what they want. So the reality will hit them when they (parish officials) put a lock on it.”