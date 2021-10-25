The Denham Springs girls cross-country team used every second to its advantage last week as it won the annual Livingston Parish meet for the first time in school history.
It was another reminder that there is no “I” in team.
The Yellow Jackets edged six-time defending champion Live Oak for the title on a tiebreaker after the top five runners for both teams scored 42 points. Denham Springs’ sixth runner, Allie Wilkes, broke the tie by placing 17th, three spots ahead of Live Oak’s Abigail Hodges.
For Jackets coach Andy McLean, it was a moment to enjoy the fruits of hard work, and also to point out the importance of teamwork in a sport, which is not always recognized for that.
“So often, cross-country is seen as this individual, lone wolf type of sport where you have to go out there and just run,” McLean said. “Finally, getting this team victory in parish, it took every bit of every member of the team to get there. You can look at each individual runner, and they had to be at their spot, where they were at, and no worse.”
Denham Springs was led by senior Hannah Linebaugh, who finished second behind winner Cayden Boudreaux of Albany. The defending state 3A champion, Boudreaux ran the three-mile course in 19 minutes, 19.56 seconds, but was pushed by Linebaugh (19.20.64).
More top 10 placings came from sophomores Kayten Zeigler (sixth at 21:19.85) and Chloe Bueche (eighth at 21:47.82). Victoria Durost was 11th (23:02.28) before Emilee Lambert (24:37.57), a middle distance runner in track, nipped Walker’s Madelynn Johnston for 15th.
“Emilee is a track girl, and didn’t know if cross-country would be a good fit,” McLean said. “She came back, and she edged the girl from Walker at the line — that really made the difference. If she gets beat there it puts us at 43 (points) and Live Oak wins it.”
Lambert’s finish shifted the focus to Wilkes, who became an unlikely hero after battling a foot injury for most of the season. In fact, Wilkes had only been cleared to work with the team on the Monday before the meet.
“(Wilkes) probably only ran four or five miles (before the meet) just trying to get back into it,” McLean said. “Then she comes through, breaks the tie and gives us the championship.”
The parish win put a spotlight the entire Denham Springs team.
Linebaugh chases school mark
Linebaugh, who has run a 19:15 this season, has her sights set on breaking the Denham Springs school record. Amber Ferguson, who graduated in 2015, holds the record at 19:01.
“She was running 20:10, 20:30 last year, but she’s pumped up her training and her mileage,” McLean said of Linebaugh. “We’ve got about three weeks left in the season, and we’re going to try and get her under 19.”