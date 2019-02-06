NEW ORLEANS — Girl Scouts can help warm heads and hearts. Three members of Girl Scout Junior Troop 30139, in Albany and Springfield, earned their Girl Scout Bronze Award for making 60 winter hats for patients at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Hammond. The Bronze Award is the highest award available for Girl Scout Juniors in fourth and fifth grades.
The awardees Lily Arabie, Sara Duke and Josie Zimlich wanted to create something that would keep patients warm while going through treatments at the center. They decided to make no-sew fleece hats to boost the patients comfort levels and keep them cozy.
“I was glad that we could put a smile on the patients face since they love to receive warm items like hats,” Arabie said. “It warmed my heart to see their reactions when we delivered our hats to them.”
The Juniors also created a DIY tutorial on how to make no-sew fleece hats so others can learn how to make them. Visit the tutorial and learn to make no-sew hats at bit.ly/Troop30139DIY.