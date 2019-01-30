ALBANY — A group of baking enthusiasts spent part of Saturday morning at the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System learning about Louisiana cuisine, especially local and regional sweets, while munching on cake, cupcakes and other goodies.
The gathering was the inaugural session of the Great Baking Book Club, which will meet monthly to explore baking techniques and methods while sharing recipes learned from a cookbook studied by members of the group.
For the first session, food expert and author Dixie Poche, of Lafayette, was the guest lecturer. Poche entertained the group with stories about Louisiana cooking with special emphasis on the history of food preparation in the Southwest section of the state settled by French exiles from the Acadia region of Canada. Poche has published two books, “Louisiana Sweets,” and “Classic Eateries of the Cajun Country.” After presenting an overview of the history and customs of Cajun cooking, Poche led a question-and-answer session with those who gave the correct answer winning a small prize.
Participants demonstrated their knowledge of such items as boudin, okra, bananas Foster, gratins, cracklings and numerous other goodies familiar to residents of the Pelican State. Poche discussed the growth in popularity of Cajun food throughout the nation and observed that over the years some of the best-known dishes have gradually been changed and fused with other cooking traditions.
“I’ve noticed that it is now fairly common to encounter Cajun-Asian fusion cooking even in South Louisiana. Traditional Cajun foods are now prepared in different ways also. For example, boudin has traditionally been served as a sausage but now you see fried boudin balls everywhere. Food and cooking evolves like so many other things,” she said.
Poche said her books offer a glimpse of life in the colorful French country of Southwest Louisiana. In addition to recipes, her books are visits to small mom-and-pop groceries, stores, butcher shops and small local restaurants. “I especially enjoy those ‘hole-in-the-wall' places where the cooks take a real interest in preparing great traditional dishes served with a lot of pride. Food is such an important part of our culture it just seems that people around here never grow tired of talking about food,” she said.
For Poche, food is a hobby. She said she has enjoyed writing her books and welcomes opportunities to meet with groups such as the one at the Albany-Springfield Branch of the library system.
Rachel Collings, manager of the Albany-Springfield Branch, said that while the library system has had cookbook and cooking clubs before, the baking club is new. “The plan is that we will meet monthly and discuss a different topic. Members of the club will bake something based on what we discussed and bring a sample of what they baked to the next meeting for others to sample. We think that this will be a fun, informative activity. We had a dozen ladies at our first meeting and we are looking forward to more members joining us in the future,” Collings said.
She said that “Chocolate” will be the theme of next month’s meeting.
Collings said the Great Baking Book Club is the library’s latest program designed to bring something new to the community. She said the library will soon be offering baking ware that can be checked out of the library. “We think this will be an exciting addition to what the library has to offer. If you have need of a special kind of baking pan, we will have it here for you. We are always looking for innovative ways to make the library useful and relevant to the community. The library is not just for checking out books anymore … even though we still love checking out books," Colings said.
She said the bakeware collection will be added to the Learning Kits that are now available. She said that the library branches have the kits for all ages. Included in the various kits are such things as science experiments, telescopes, microscopes, calculators, star charts, keyboards, and gadgets and tools to assist learning.
‘We invite everyone to come by our branches and see what we have to offer. We are always trying new things at the library, come experience what we have to offer,” she concluded.