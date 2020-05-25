Staffs at library branches throughout Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes returned to their offices recently and both library systems have established pickup plans that will allow patrons to reserve books and other materials that can be obtained at the various branches.
Jeremy Travis, director of public relations for the Livingston Parish Library System, said all branches were reopened for employees only on May 15, and that staff members were attending to administrative duties and preparing for the pickup system that will be the hallmark of Phase 1 recovery from closures brought on by the coronavirus threat.
Barry Bradford, executive director of the Tangipahoa Parish Library System, said that all branches were opened to staff only on May 18 so that preparations could be made for the eventual reopening of the library branches.
“At this time, our buildings will not be available to the public, but we have launched our curbside pickup service and we invite our patrons to consider using that new service that will give them access to books and materials,” Bradford said.
To utilize the curbside pickup program offered by the Livingston Parish system patrons are asked to visit the system’s website at www.mylpl.info to search the online catalog and find an item to place on hold. Patrons will need their library cards to login and reserve an item. Those using the system are asked to be sure to select a desired pickup location. Contact with a desired branch by telephone to reserve items for pickup can also be used. Once the patron has placed a hold on an item, they must wait to receive a telephone call from the branch alerting them that the item is ready for pickup.
Upon arrival at the branch selected for pickup the branch must be contacted by telephone and a staff member will assist with contactless delivery of the items requested.
Curbside services will be offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all branches, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all branches, and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch only. Patrons are asked to allow staff up to two business days to pull the materials placed on hold. Personalized help in making selections can be obtained by telephoning staff members at the various branches.
The Tangipahoa Parish Library System is offering a similar plan. Patrons are asked to telephone ahead to their branch of choice and inform the staff what books or materials they wish to acquire. The materials will be ready on a pickup table at the branch selected. Bradford said those seeking books can even do a “bit of browsing.” For example, if a reader is interested in history, they can ask a librarian for suggestions. He said while patrons cannot go indoors to browse, branch staff can assist the indecisive reader. The library branches will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the foreseeable future. Those dates will change as conditions for reopening change, Bradford said.
Both Bradford and Travis said patrons can still engage with the library “from the comfort and safety of their homes” by accessing the libraries’ array of digital resources and services. The Livingston Parish Digital Library is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for free access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, magazines, newspapers and more. Patrons can connect to a host of digital services that offer educational, business and reference and research assistance using their library card.
Bradford said Tangipahoa Parish Library System patrons can access materials by logging on to Tangilibrary.com by using their library card. He said the library has a “wealth of materials” that can be obtained on line.
For the Livingston system, due dates for all physical materials currently borrowed from the library have been extended until Sunday, May 31. During this time, patrons are advised not to return any items to the branches until they are reopened. No fines will be incurred during this period as a result of the library’s fine free policy.
Bradford said all borrowed materials for the Tangipahoa system are due back by June 30 and he said books could be dropped off at drop boxes located at the branches. However, “For the time being, you can keep a book if you want to," he said. "We will not be charging fines. Once the library reopens, extensions can be arranged."
Bradford said the staff is “quarantining” all books that are returned for five days. “We have learned that after five days no trace of a possible virus can be detected so we will set all return materials aside for five days before returning them to the stacks,” he said.
Advancement to Phase 2 of the reopening process is still on hold for both systems. For the Livingston system, the next stage of reopening will be determined based on state and federal guidelines. When the libraries are reopened for visitation by the general public patrons will be asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first hour of operation at each branch will be reserved for vulnerable members of the community. A number of other conditions for visitation and for use of library resources will be released when that time comes.
Looking ahead, Travis said plans for Phases 3 and 4 are being formulated by the administrative staff.
Bradford said his staff has set a target date of June 8 for a partial reopening of the library branches to the public but that date could change based on instructions from state and federal authorities.
“Even if we can reopen on a limited basis by that time, the meeting rooms will still be closed, we will have 'Plexiglas sneeze barriers' in place, the staff will wear masks and we will be taking every precaution possible to protect our staff and customers,” he said.
Both library systems are making plans for virtual summer programs and those plans will be detailed at a later date. Bradford said the traditional summer reading program will be offered through the system’s website and awards will be given for reading a certain number of books or completing certain conditions. Awards will be given as in the past.
The Livingston Parish System will also conduct summer programs and details about those offerings will be made public when those plans are complete.