At Independence Leadership Academy, Karla Douglas, librarian and media specialist, immersed the students in a study of butterflies.
Books read included "The Very Impatient Caterpillar" and "The Little Butterfly That Could" both by Ross Burach; "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle; and "A Butterfly is Patient" by Dianna Hutts Aston.
The students were able to observe each stage of a butterfly's life cycle. They observed caterpillars, chrysalis and eventually butterflies.
Three classes released the butterflies once they were ready: Madison Liggio's pre-K class, Jamie Greer's second grade class and Jamie Madron's first grade class.