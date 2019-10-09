The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”
Fire Prevention Week runs Oct. 6-12. NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years. The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” said District 4 Chief James Wascom said. “No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”
NFPA statistics show that in 2017 U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,630 fire deaths and 10,600 fire injuries. On average, seven people per day died in a fire in a home from 2012 to 2016.
To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in District 4, including school visits, call (225) 664-7101. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.