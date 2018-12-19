Nov. 28
Jentho, Justin: 33, 30467 Milton Road, Walker, criminal mischief, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence, or other registration.
Partin, Brandon L.: 32, 21255 Vincent Acres Court, Denham Springs, drug court sanction.
Norton, Candace: 43, 3118 Landmor Drive, Slaughter, simple burglary, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Eisworth, John R.: 36, 13162 Dove St., Maurepas, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, following vehicles, expired vehicle registration, four counts suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, four counts failure to appear, expired vehicle registration, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, registration certificates, false certificates, security required, speeding, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Noto, Loretta Sam: 81, 494 Government Drive, Denham Springs, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Smith, Randall Duane: 29, 25660 Jack Rhodes Road, Holden, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
James, Courtney: 33, 31027 E. School Apt. D, Albany, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Pierre, Shane Ray: 42, 44949 Parsonage St., Hammond, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Davis, Billy Richard: 46, 8884 Forrest Delatte Road, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
Scott, Eric: 22, 8884 Forrest Delatte Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery/victim is pregnant.
Jones, Kendrick: 38, 14061 Ashton Road, Maurepas, false certificates, fugitive.
Ridgedell, Ronald L.: 47, Corbin Road, Walker, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Girlinghouse, Hollis: 58, 13151 Alysha Drive, Denham Springs, two counts DWI, two counts driving on roadway lane for traffic, reckless operation, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Chandler, Donald: 65, 36796 Albin Road, Independence, violation of protective orders.
Kirkland, Destin C.: 21, 30484 Dawson Lane, Hammond, appearing in an intoxicated condition, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery of a correctional facility employee.
Sanders, Kelli: 19, 30985 Sweetbay St., Denham Springs, interfering with law enforcement investigation, resisting an officer.
Nov. 29
Womack, Waymon L.: 52, 8268 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, fugitive, theft, illegal possession of stolen things, illegal possession of stolen things.
Perkins, Gary: 25, 37201 Depend Road, Gonzales, fugitive.
Black, Martell: 22, 5252 Clairmont Ave., Baton Rouge, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, no driver's license, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.
Laborde, Cody: 31, 8106 Fitzgerald Drive, Denham Springs, DWI, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Dies, Patricia: 58, 24200 Joe May Road, Denham Springs, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, fail to register license, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, theft.
Piper, Andrea: 31, 205 Capital St., Denham Springs, fugitive.
Gautreau, Andrew: 43, 16250 La. 16, French Settlement, fugitive.
Martinez, Genaro: 18, 12178 Village Drive, 1, Walker, oral sexual battery.
Licciardi, Tony J.: 44, 15570 Varnado Road, Walker, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, flight from an officer, signaled driver of vehicle must stop, resisting an officer.
Lyell, Bryan: 18, 29782 Oak Drive, Albany, simple battery.
Seletskaya, Sofya: 28, 502 W 2nd Ave., Laplace, probation, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Hester, Robert: 31, 22310 La. 1032, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Johnson, Shanna: 38, 22475 Crane St., Maurepas, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Duncan, Joseph: 17, 9230 Vidalia Lane, Denham Springs, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Weir, Leslie Jo: 45, 13771 Sicamore St., Walker, simple battery domestic violence, disturbing the peace, failure to pay child support.
Temple, Kevin Robert: 31, 14205 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, five counts resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, disarming of a peace officer, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a police officer, battery of healthcare professional with injury.
Nov. 30
Pitarro, Chandler: 23, 116 Jan Mar St., Denham Springs, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.
Welton, Devonte: 24, 13469 Wynne Wood Ave., Denham Springs, DWI, resisting an officer, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, speeding, obstruction of justice.
Baze, Tahnee: 50, 2019 Catalpa St., Gonzales, DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Aucoin, Mark: 38, 16138 Chickamauga Ave., Baton Rouge, DWI.
Moore, Kasey: 30, 13048 Cannino Road, Hammond, probation.
Bankston, John Gordon: 27, 25179 D Hutchinson Road, Holden, failure to pay child support.
Skinner, Devonte Q.: 26, 31635 Drake Road, Albany, probation.
Teal, Michael: 48, 32551 D. Wascom Road, Mount Herman, aggravated assault.
Parsons, William H.: 40, 52192 Danna Road, Indy, speeding, probation.
Hill, Emilie Blythe: 47, 14114 Bourque Road, Gonzales, theft, unauthorized use of a movable.
Pipes, Luther: 48, 07269 Carlene Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.
Westmoreland, Wayne: 72, 30881 Crain Road, Albany, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.
Marcotte, Savannah: 22, 33670 Duff Road, Walker, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Borne, Michelle M.: 50, 40145 Taylors Trail, Slidell, three counts identity theft.
Honeycutt, Richard Keith: 29, 36305 Fore Road, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support.
Hill, Addison Oquin: 26, 8051 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, theft.
King, John Donald: 27, 26632 Evelyn Drive, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to pay child support, resisting an officer.
Dec. 1
Hebert, Rodney: 31, 34196 Fountainview, Walker, disturbing the peace, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Afre, Armando Rafael: 49, 917 Quarry St., Petuluma, California, obstructing public passages, appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Holley, Christopher R.: 46, 31550 North Corbin Road, Walker, tail lamps, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, proper equipment required on vehicles/unsafe vehicles.
Foley, Lorene Katelynn: 29, 13073 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, criminal trespass, misrepresentation during booking, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Allen, Jonathan Michael: 33, 13073 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, criminal trespass, expired motor vehicle insurance, no driver's license.
Taylor, Courtney Marie: 43, 45025 Bernice Lane, St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Belletto, Joseph: 47, 9100 Shadow Bluff Ave., Denham Springs, theft, criminal trespass, failure to pay child support.
Chavez, Nicole: 34, 1645 Bart St., Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, three counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, two counts expired motor vehicle insurance, vehicle license required, speeding.
Michel, Nicholas Earl: 33, 30918 Dogwood St., Denham Springs, no one shall modify exhaust systems, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, secretary to require periodical inspection.
David, Kurstyn: 23, 7392 Callahan Drive, Denham Springs, simple robbery, battery of a dating partner, two counts safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Duplessis, David: 32, 43043 Webber Road, St. Gabriel, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, switched plate, three counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, three counts distribution, three counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, false impersonation of a peace officer, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive.
Farthing, Danielle: 33, 22450 Chinquapin Road, Maurepas, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribute/possession of legend drug without prescription, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
Gotcher, Lorelyn: 32, 3501 E. Old Spanish Road, New Iberia, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
Adkins Woods, Rhiannon: 26, 5239 Allendorph Lane, Oscar, theft.
Lacombe, Logan: 18, 6937 U.S. 190, Port Allen, possession of marijuana, fugitive.
Mura, Gage: 18, 11036 Arnold Road, Denham Springs, two counts contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, illegal carrying of weapons, turning movements and required signals, possession of marijuana.
Dec. 2
Rogers, Debra N.: 56, 29935 Blount Road, Holden, simple battery domestic violence, resisting an officer.
Wood, Dennis: 37, 13360 Molley Mellisa St., Walker, 10 counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, four counts sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, illegal carrying of weapons, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Naquin, Loree: 35, 37446 Reinninger Road, Denham Springs, second degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
Neely, Dominick Christian: 18, 30268 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Bauman, David: 23, 11428 4th St., Tulsa, Oklahoma, simple battery.
Aguilar, Kayla Gabrielle: 24, 29026 S Satsuma Road, Livingston, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, security required, switched plate, failure to appear, failure to appear, disturbing the peace, disturbing the peace, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Fresina, Tyler Joseph: 27, 1050 Baytree St., Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
Aguilar, Carlos: 23, 29026 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston, theft, DWI, traffic bench warrant, no driver license, owner to secure registration, security required, expired motor vehicle insurance, secretary to require periodical inspection.
Kleinpeter, Hailey Alise: 31, 22450 Chimpiniua Road, Maurepas, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
Brown, Milton L.: 58, homeless, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, two counts resisting an officer, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Landrum, Steven Michael: 25, 24707 Fayard Road, Springfield, DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, offroad vehicles/permits for use on shoulders of highways, safety helmets, deposit of license in lieu of security upon arrest/receipt, security required, vehicular negligent injuring.
Woodruff, James Roberts: 37, 1002 Baytree Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Voisin, Rachel A.: 37, 33057 Perkins Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Dec. 3
Evans, Roger Ty: 80, 26217 Riverscape Drive, Springfield, domestic abuse battery.
Mclin, Darren Brice: 29, 11385 Marie Drive, Hammond, simple battery.
Phelps, Christopher: 42, 603 South Nickens Ave., Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.
Teal, Todd: 48, 30928 Lilac St., Denham Springs, court remand, speeding, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, no driver's license, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, obstruction of justice.
Allen, John: 38, 12402 Pendarvis Road, Walker, Domestic Abuse Battery, possession of marijuana.
Christy, Jeffery Scott: 46, 28725 Annie Hano Road, Holden, turning movements and required signals, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, switched plate.
Mccarroll, Kendal Lee: 33, 28655 L.J Methvin Road, Holden, simple burglary, theft of a motor vehicle.
Jackson, Christopher: 34, 1905 Bay St., Baton Rouge, DWI.
Kinchen, Walter: 39, 33169 Eric Kinchen Lane, Springfield, simple battery, violation of protective orders.
Connor, Grant Deion: 21, 37269 Ski Side Drive, Prairieville, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
David, Dagen M.: 17, 9183 Mason Drive, Denham Springs, four counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, two counts distribution or possession with intent to distribution Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts distribution, two counts possession with intent to distribution Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Robinson, Lauren: 18, 30411 Joann Drive, 1, Walker, conspiracy/it is unlawful to knowingly/intentionally possess Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy/unlawful for any person knowingly or intentionally, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Davis, Darrow R.: 31, 18990 Austin St., Springfield, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, child passenger restraint system.
Ducote, Taylor: 20, 22712 Greencliff Drive, Denham Springs, turning movements and required signals, false certificates, DWI, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Lorino, Nicholas: 23, 22781 Greencliff Drive, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, speeding.
Oubre, Daniel: 52, 26010 Windsong Ave., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Ramey, Trey: 27, 00736 Ave. B, Apt. 15, Port Allen, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Patton, Breanna: 30, 24527 Joni Lane, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
Collier, Jordan: 20, 708 Westfield Drive, Denham Springs, simple battery.
Dec. 4
Paille, Krista L.: 28, 29195 Karen St., Denham Springs, attempted home invasion, cyberstalking.
Davison, Sonja: 20, 7615 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, false imprisonment, interfering with law enforcement investigation, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace.
Navarro, Sehir: 28, 10226 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, careless operation, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, failure to appear.
Benoit, Stephanie R.: 31, 478 Amiss Road, Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Landry, Sandra: 52, 13825 Vincent Place Ave., Denham Springs, DWI, ignition interlock device offenses, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Stanford, Tonya: 46, 703 Oak St., New Iberia, issuing worthless checks, transported/court/return.
Avants, Jerry Wayne: 36, 34227 Weiss Road, Walker, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer.
Johnson, Eric: 49, 21224 Walker S, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Dixon, Charles: 39, 13279 Alysha, Denham Springs, two counts child passenger restraint system, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, speeding.
Toups, Dawn: 43, 29399 Lindas Haven Road, Springfield, two counts domestic abuse battery.
Richardson, Geam: 48, 31515 Caleb Lane, Springfield, parole.
Stewart, Melissa K.: 21, 302 Martin Luther King Drive, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive.
Stewart, Jarred C.: 30, 571 Lynn Drive, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Hebert, Patrick: 33, 146 W Rushing Road, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 5
Betts, Bryan B.: 41, 30556 Lente Lane, Albany, violation of protective orders.
Threeton, Johnathan: 25, 37775 Joe Lee Road, 301, Walker, simple assault.
Klee, Robert James: 37, 8744 Fair Oaks Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Weber, Candace R.: 31, 8275 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Day, Tyler W.: 24, 7802 Foxboro Road, Denham Springs, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.