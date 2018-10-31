Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community held its 37th annual Holiday Ideas Showcase on Sept. 27 at the Ponchatoula Community Center.
More than 80 people attended the event, which featured a Parade of Prizes, a silent auction, holiday crafts and craft kits for sale, and a jambalaya dinner.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community is an all-volunteer arm of the LSU Extension Service. Formerly known as Homemaker’s Clubs, the group's purpose is to assist extension agents in the areas of literacy, environment, international and family life. Members help with things like 4-H projects, nutrition programs and reading programs.
Last year, the Tangipahoa chapter of less than 50 members put in over 1,400 hours of volunteer service all over Tangipahoa Parish. Projects included the Raise A Reader program, to promote literacy by giving a new book and other gifts to newborn babies; bingo for residents at local nursing homes; as well as assistance to women’s shelters, homeless shelters, a veteran’s home and schools. The group also provides a scholarship every year.
For information or to join, contact the group's new president Marie Heck at marie_heck@yahoo.com or call the LSU Agriculture Center Extension Office in Amite at (985) 748-9381.