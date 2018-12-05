THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Louisiana Renaissance Festival: 9:45 a.m., 46468 River Road, Hammond. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival creates the English "Village of Albright," with more than 600 artisans, entertainers and educational demonstrators welcoming you to the best parts of the 16th century. Visit larf.net.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Computer Class — Secure Computing: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
First Friday Films — "White Christmas": 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Curious George — A Very Monkey Christmas: 5 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Gospel Music Fest: 5:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 W. La. 442, Tickfaw.
Independence Christmas Parade: 6 p.m., 750 E Railroad Ave., Independence.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"The Nutcracker": 7 p.m., Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E Thomas St., Hammond.
SATURDAY
Christmas at the Square: 10 a.m., 411 Palace Drive, Hammond.
Family Wii: Noon, Hammond Branch Library.
Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Ponchatoula Christmas Parade: 5 p.m., Downtown Ponchatoula.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
One Night in Bethlehem Outdoor Live Nativity Production: 5:30 p.m., 47096 Randall Road, Hammond.
MONDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Knitting: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Teen Game Day: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Teen Maker Club: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Kentwood Christmas Parade: 6 p.m., La. 38, Kentwood.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Indy Story & Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Kentwood, Loranger and Amite branch libraries.
Home School Book Club: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., Ponchatoula and Hammond branch libraries.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Loranger and Independence branch libraries.
DEC. 13
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.