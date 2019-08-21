School officials and title sponsor Hood Dental Care announced the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019, which will be enshrined Sept. 19 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs.
Tickets for the banquet are on sale to the public at the school office.
Five All State athletes representing a variety of sports, along with one supporter who was a DSHS athlete, will be inducted.
Headlining the class is girls’ basketball player Regena Jackson, a two-time Class 5A All State scoring phenom for the Lady Jackets and three-time NAIA All-American at Belhaven College.
Class 5A All State football stalwart Michael Boone and Class 5A All State girls’ basketball star Jamie Chustz-Felder share a commonality: Boone was a high school and college teammate of late Hall of Famer Joey Chustz. Chustz-Felder is his younger sister. Boone and Chustz played football at Louisiana Tech.
The Chustz family, who now has two Denham Springs Hall of Fame athletes, is the first brother-sister pair to be inducted.
Van Foster III was a two-time Class 5A baseball player and two-time team captain for the Yellow Jackets who went on to play outfield at Southeastern Louisiana University. He is the son of fellow Hall of Famer Van Foster Jr.
The late Raymond Harris was a Class B All State basketball star whose teams won state championships in 1948 and 1950. Later he would help the Southeastern Louisiana College Lions (now SLU) to Gulf States Conference titles in 1952 and 1954. His younger brother, Hall of Famer Cecil Harris, is regarded as the best all-round athlete in school history.
Robert Graves was a 100-pound baseball and track athlete at DSHS who became a Yellow Jacket supporter, logging 38 years as a football statistician.