The first Purple Martin and Garden Event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event, which they hope to hold annually, is free and will be held along the walking path at North Park, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs.
Krista Adams and family will share information about the purple martins. These songbirds migrate each spring to North America to nest and raise their young and are reliant on humans for housing east of the Rocky Mountains.
May is a peak nesting time, so these birds will be flying around at the Adams family's conservation site at North Park.
The Denham Springs Garden Club and Louisiana Master Gardeners will share information about gardening and provide tips on creating the backyard wildlife habitat.
The Greater New Orleans Iris Society will share information about Louisiana's native irises and explain its efforts to preserve the different forms of each species and how to help restore irises in the wild.
The Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge will present information on birding and will have bird photographs on display.
The Livingston Parish Library will bring its new bookmobile with nature-inspired books. Livingston Parish residents will be able to check out books.
Live Oak High School's Environmental Club recently participated in the Louisiana Envirothon at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. The club will display its third-place project on current agriculture issues.
Student artwork from Eastside Elementary and Freshwater Elementary will be on display.
Live Oak High School Environmental Club will provide free face painting.