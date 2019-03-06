On Jan. 24, Independence Leadership Academy held a science fair for potential Regional Science Fair entries.
Fourth-grade students created and presented their projects to judges. The winners were selected to participate in the Regional Science Fair at Southeastern Louisiana University on Feb. 7.
Ashly Sprinkle won first place, followed by Ashton Kemp in second and Luis Herrera in third.
Third-grade students were able to prepare experiments and create project posters to practice for next year’s event.