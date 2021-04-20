Drop off your unused prescriptions
The Walker Police Department will host the National Prescription and Over-The-Counter Drug and Vaping Device Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Walker Police Department, 13179 Burgess Avenue.
Anyone wishing to dispose of unneeded, expired or unused prescription or over-the-counter medications, and vaping devices or e-cigarettes (batteries must be removed) may safely do so by bringing the items.
Kiwanis Club Clay Shoot set
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club is holding a clay shoot on May 7 at Riverside Sporting Clays, 52400 La. 16, Denham Springs. Registration is at 8 a.m., the shotgun start is at 9 a.m. Lunch and awards follow the event. Shells will be available for purchase. See the entry form on Facebook www.facebook.com/Denham-Springs-Kiwanis-Club-451386154965001 for details.
Art on display
The Livingston Parish public schools Talented Visual Arts Program Art Show is on display through April 29 at the Denham Springs/Walker Branch of the parish library.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a photography exhibit on May 1 through June 26. Photographers will include juried photography members of the ACLP and the Parish Photography League. The opening reception is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. For information, visit www.artslivingston.org or contact (225) 664-1168 or info@artslivingston.org.
Campaign urges seat-belt use in pickups
The Denham Springs Police Department received a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to help officers participate in the "Buckle Up Your Truck" campaign.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is also participating.
Seat belts are the single-most effective safety feature and have helped save thousands of lives. However, 1 in 5 Americans fail to regularly wear a seat belt when driving or riding in a motor vehicle. More than 100 Louisiana law enforcement agencies are participating in the "Buckle Up Your Truck" campaign from April 17-28 to reduce seat-belt fatalities on Louisiana's roads.
Four Seasons Farmers Market open Saturday
Are you looking for straight-off-the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the city of Denham Springs parking lot, 116 N. Range Ave. from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Help clean up the town
The town of Livingston is holding Team Up 2 Clean Up on May 1. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at Town Hall. Cleanup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Attendees will receive T-shirts. Food and door prizes will follow at Circle Drive Park. For information, contact info@townoflivingston.com.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.