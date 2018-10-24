The Gulf South Historical Association has honored Samuel C. Hyde Jr., a history professor at Southeastern Louisiana University, for his book “Pistols and Politics: Feuds, Factions, and the Struggle for Order in Louisiana’s Florida Parishes, 1810-1935.”
The association's Michael V.R. Thomason Award recognized Hyde’s work as the best book on the history of the Gulf South region published in 2018.
“Hyde’s exhaustively researched study of Louisiana’s Florida Parishes and its innovative use of game theory revolutionizes our understanding of Southern violence and provides critical insight into possible solutions for the tradition of lawlessness that continues to plague the region,” said Douglas Bristol, a member of the award committee from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Hyde, who is director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies, was honored and presented with a cash prize during the Gulf South History and Humanities Conference Oct. 4-6 in Baton Rouge.