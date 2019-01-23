WALKER — At its monthly meeting Jan. 14, the Walker City Council unanimously approved the preliminary site plan for the Grand Ivy Event Center that developers are planning to build on the north side of U.S. 190.
Developer Steve Macklin told the council that the center will be designed to accommodate weddings, family reunions, community meetings and conferences. The building will include five break-out rooms that can be used for small conventions and conferences.
“We promise to be good neighbors," Macklin said. "The event center is something that has been needed in Walker. This will be a place where important community events can be housed.”
The event center will be built on a 7.41-acre tract on the east side of the city. Plans for the center had earlier earned approval from the Walker Planning Commission.
At the same meeting, the city’s chief of staff Jamie Etheridge presented a lengthy report on operations of the city’s Water Department. Etheridge opened his remarks by observing that Water Department personnel “work seven days a week, 365 days of the year to assure that our citizens have a steady supply of excellent water.”
He said the city produces about 2 million gallons of water daily from its four wells. “We now have two storage towers and one underground tank that allows us to store 800,000 gallons of water at a time. We constantly monitor that water to assure that it meets all requirements for purity,” Etheridge said. He added that the water department staff tests the water for purity on an almost constant basis. Etheridge explained that municipal water sources come from either surface or ground water.
Etheridge said that the ground water contains some manganese which, while not harmful to health, can cause a discoloring of the water. To counteract that, the city treats the water to assure that it is clear The city also injects chlorine in the water to kill any contaminants that might be present.
Additionally, the water is treated with a an ammonia-phosphate blend to keep chemicals from lead and copper pipes from leaching into the water.
“The city does not have any pipes that put chemicals in the water, but many homes and businesses have such pipes and the treatment we provide oxidizes the water and prevents any chemicals from coming out of pipes,” Etheridge said.
Finally, the city injects fluoride into the water to help prevent tooth decay. Since the fluoride program started in 2012, Walker has earned a certificate every year commending the city’s fluoridation program, Etheridge said.
“We don’t take any chances with our water, and we test it almost constantly. Our workers are state certified and they assure that our water meets all state and (Environmental Protection Agency) standards," he added. "Our people do what is right, and I am excited that we have the ability to test our water on a regular basis to assure that we deliver great water to our customers."
Etheridge noted it costs $4.65 to produce 1,000 gallons of water in Walker and that the water is tested for quality and safety far more often and with more sophisticated equipment than what is used for popular bottled water that is readily available through retail outlets.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to appoint Dale Inman to the Walker Planning Commission and unanimously approved the hiring of John Hanna as a full-time officer in the Walker Police Department.