A detailed analysis of what causes flooding in some Walker neighborhoods following heavy rainfalls and possible solutions to the problem was presented Oct. 11 to the City Council and administrators.
Kresten Brown, civil engineer with Forte & Tablada, the city’s engineering consulting firm, presented the results of a lengthy study of drainage problems in the city. The study, underwritten by a grant, was conducted over the past several years. Brown used several large maps to show why three key residential areas in the city have had persistent drainage problems when storms in what he termed the “10 year,” category fell on the city. Brown stressed that some solutions to drainage problems can be addressed by the city while other challenges will be more expensive and will take additional time to resolve.
Brown emphasized that it is imperative that Walker work with adjacent drainage districts, the Livingston Parish Council and the state Department of Transportation and Development in solving drainage problems. “In Louisiana, we all have to work together to assure that what we do to drain one area does not impact another area,” Brown said. The study did not take into consideration what is described as “100-year and 500-year” rain events such as occurred in August 2016, Brown said.
Brown spent considerable time discussing what he termed “tailwater,” and the problems it creates. Tailwater is a buildup of water downstream from areas already being drained and this buildup causes the general flow to be restricted and to even back up into the area that should be draining. The tailwater problem is part of all three areas of flooding concern.
He said the study focused on three areas: the Pleasant Ridge Subdivision; Dumplin Creek, which drains much of the city; and Taylor Bayou which drains Walker on the south side of I-12.
About Pleasant Ridge, he said the survey found that undersized culverts that were poorly graded is one of the culprits in flooding from moderate to heavy rainstorms. Additionally, rainwater that falls on Pleasant Ridge is drained by Taylor Bayou and Brown suggested that widening the bayou could help in moving water south. He said a slow flow of water causes sediment to build up in culverts and ditches impeding rapid drainage of excess water. Brown said Taylor Bayou needs to be cleared and widened from the interstate south to Buddy Ellis Road.
Brown called Taylor Bayou the “worst offender,” in the drainage equation and said the tailwater effect that occurs on the bayou increases flooding, in some cases, of between one to one-and-a-half feet in subdivisions that drain into the bayou. The cost of improving the flow of water through Taylor Bayou could be prohibitive, Brown cautioned, noting that grants could possibly be secured to complete such a project. Improvements to Taylor Bayou will take time, Brown cautioned.
About the area drained by Dumplin Creek, Brown said the existing culverts and open ditches do not have the capacity to carry excess water to outflow streams that ultimately take the water away from the city. He said that improved culverts and cleared and properly graded ditches could improve drainage in that area.
Brown said improvements to culverts in critical areas of the city can improve drainage and that the regarding of about 12,000 feet of ditches could also help. He suggested that the city work closely with Gravity Drainage District No. 5 in formulating plans for better drainage in the area. Brown added that the city may have to reexamine its ordinances that spell out building elevations and drainage plans for future developments in the city and surrounding areas.
Mayor Jimmy Watson said the city has begun addressing the problem of drainage with the installation of new culverts and the maintenance of ditches that the city controls. Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge pointed out that while the city works closely with the parish and Gravity Drainage District No. 5, the area south of the city is administered by a gravity drainage district that is unfunded and thus can be of little help in assisting with drainage issues affecting Walker.
At the same meeting, the mayor announced that trick-or-treating will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, from sundown until 8 p.m.
He also announced that a Veteran’s Parade will be held on Oct. 30 starting at 10 a.m. The parade will start at Walker High School and will follow the city’s traditional parade route. Watson said a luncheon for veterans will be held at the Community Center at 1 p.m.
On the same day, the Fall Festival will be held starting at 2 p.m. in Sidney Hutchinson Park. Live music, food booths, games and a pumpkin patch will be featured at the festival. “We will also have a mechanical bull for bull riders to test their skills on ... this should be a lot of fun,” he added.
In other action, the council voted unanimously to approve a budget amendment that will pay for a $275,000 gas regulator station at U.S. 190 and Woodside Drive. The station will serve a new gas line extension that is underway to serve residences and businesses in the area.