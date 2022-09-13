New doctor joins Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Rose DePaula-Cox will join Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond effective Sept. 25.
“I am excited to be coming home to Hammond to offer patient-centered care to the women of our region, while also giving back to the community that helped shape me,” DePaula-Cox said. “As a woman and mother, I consider it an honor to advocate for my patients’ health through shared decision making that supports a fulfilling life.”
“Having had a high-risk pregnancy myself, I am in a unique position to empathize with my obstetrical patients and help them through their pregnancies,” she added.
DePaula-Cox earned her medical degree through the LSU Health Sciences Center's School of Medicine in New Orleans, and she graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Nurse Practitioner joins New Leaf Psychiatry & Counseling Center
Family psychiatric and mental health nurse practitioner Amber DeLaSalle, has joined New Leaf Psychiatry & Counseling.
DeLaSalle is a U.S. Army veteran with nearly two decades of patient care experience. As a nurse practitioner with New Leaf, she will specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of adults with mental, emotional and behavioral conditions such as stress, depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and developmental disability.
DeLaSalle began her medical career as a medic with the Mississippi Army National Guard in 2003 and saw two combat deployments to Iraq in 2005 and 2009. For the past eight years, she has worked at Northshore hospitals as a bedside nurse in a variety of areas, including long-term care and behavioral health.
Physician assistant joins Northshore Urological Associates
Physician assistant Jessica Cole has joined Northshore Urological Associates, which is a clinic of North Oaks Health System.
Cole has been a North Oaks Physician Group provider since May 2021 with North Oaks Neurosurgery Clinic.
“By joining the Northshore Urological Associates team, I have realized a personal goal to work in this particular specialty of medicine,” Cole said. “Having lost two of my grandparents to bladder cancer, I am driven to help provide expert medical care to patients with reproductive and urological health concerns in a compassionate and empathetic manner.”
Cole earned a master’s in physician assistant studies through the LSU Health Sciences Center School of Allied Health Professions in Shreveport. She graduated from LSU in Baton Rouge with a bachelor’s in biological sciences and a minor in psychology.