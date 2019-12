Holy Ghost Catholic School's fifth and sixth graders have been studying saints during November. Each student dressed like their chosen saint and introduced the saint during morning assembly. Students are, first row, Olivia DiCicco; second row, from left, John Ross Downing, Sophia DiGiovanni, Campbell Dutruch, Chloe Cormier, Anabelle Dawson, Khloe Castella and Sal DeMarco; third row, Kayla Merwin, Kailyn DeMarco, Annie Fritz, Scarlet Eason, Nora Faulk and Madison Mattingly; and fourth row, Carly Bourgeois, Mason Craft, Kinsley McCrory, Kenley Dykes and Bronwyn Doan.