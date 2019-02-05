The LSU AgCenter will offer a blueberry pruning demonstration at the Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond, at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Pruning will be demonstrated on rabbiteye blueberry plants that have been growing for a number of years, so renovation of old plantings as well as normal pruning practices will be discussed.
To be notified of cancellation due to inclement weather, call (225) 686-3020 or send an email to horticulture agent Mary Helen Ferguson at mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu to pre-register. For accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact the office at least one week before the event.