DENHAM SPRINGS — An unexpectedly large crowd of 55 gathered at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System May 23 for a new program called "Create Calming Candles."
The program, designed to teach some simple lessons on improving health with the added attraction of creating a personal candle, proved to be more popular than anticipated by the library staff. Digital Services Support Technician Kayla Callegan, who directed the program, said she was shocked at the attendance. "We had planned for 40 participants, and we rarely get even that number so when more than 50 arrived, I was just so pleased. This is the most people we have ever had a program like this. This program was so popular that I just think we may have to repeat it.”
Callegan explained at the outset of the program that May was Mental Health Month and the library had scheduled a number of programs dealing with mental health. Create Calming Candles was the last of the programs. Callegan said aromatherapy has a role in helping an individual to feel better about themselves and their particular circumstances. “Pleasant aromas do help people to relax and feel good. That’s why we decided to couple candle-making with some tips on mental health and health in general,” she said.
While they may have run out of wax and some participants did not get to finish their candles, the response seemed positive, said Jennifer Oglesby, digital services librarian. Those who did not receive a candle were told to leave contact information and that they would be given their candles later.
The program began with preparations for making candles and library staff melted wax in a microwave.
Throughout the instruction on how to build the candle, laughter rang out as participants swapped fragrances and helped each other with the preparations. The relative merits of such smells as lemon-pear, coffee, strawberry ice cream, green apple and other “flavors” were discussed in a humorous vein. Once candle makers picked a scent and color, they began assembly.
The evening included tips on other ways to help mental health.
Participants were instructed by Callegan to write down different practices that could lead to a healthier lifestyle. She suggested each person examine their diets and think about ways to improve their health by modifying eating habits. She encouraged attendees to consider simple changes, such as improving diet to ease depression. Exercise and sleep habits were also discussed.
Callegan encouraged her audience to take the time to study the class worksheets and seek to learn how the information can help improve their lives. She reminded her audience that information is available at the library and help can be secured through online sources and local health organizations.
Participants Lori Morgan and Gayle Causey said they decided to attend the event because it sounded informative and fun. Morgan said, “Programs such as this give me a chance to get out of the house, to meet other people, and enjoy something that can maybe help me while I am doing something productive. … in this case making a candle.”
Eileen Lemoine and Lelia Clack said they attend programs at the library because “it is something to do.”
“Today’s library is different," Clark said. "It’s not just about books anymore. The public is offered some really good programs, and I enjoy coming here and joining with others for an entertaining evening.”